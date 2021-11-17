The true size of each country in the world, illustrated on this great website where you can spend hours comparing

Although we have become accustomed to seeing maps in which a Europe much larger than it actually is appears in the middle of the world, and with Africa dwarfed to the south, we already know (or almost everyone knows) that really this layout of the maps (partly the fault of Mercator, a German geographer who had hardly traveled the world) is flawed.

If you want to see with your own eyes the size of the countries of the world and compare it with others, we have the perfect website, where you can spend hours researching, in a very simple and entertaining way.

This is The True Size of (the real size, in Spanish). In this article We will teach you how to use it to get the most out of it and we will also reveal several very curious findings, because since Genbeta we have also been thinking about the maps.

11 WEBSES to DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOKS for your KINDLE Xataka TV

How to use this website





As soon as you access it, you can see the world map and there is a box in the upper left corner where you can put the name of the country you want to select. Do not worry about the language, that even if the page is in English, you can enter the name of the country in Spanish and it will also understand you. Writes the name of the country that you will later want to move around the globe to compare with others. You have to know that you can write that country as many times as you want.

When you do, the country you are looking for will turn into another color. You can click on it and take that map to where you want in the image. And so compare. You can share the results with your Facebook and Twitter contacts directly from the map. When you finish a comparison you can click on “Clear Map” or clear the map and restart your investigation with a different country.

It is fun to see how a country that seems smaller, can be enlarged (visually) as it approaches the North Pole, since although we see the flat map, the earth is really round and that varies the dimensions.

5 curious findings

Gracias a The True Size of now we know these interesting information:

Mexico is three times Spain and one time Italy. Mexico, which at first glance does not seem very large on the map, is actually an immense country compared to Europe. As you can see, Spain would fit almost three times and also Italy. What this website does not allow us is to cut the countries to be able to fit the pieces well in the game of comparing. Thus, although there are certain parts of Spain and Italy that remain in the sea, you can see that there are other regions of Mexico that are not covered.





Only five countries in Africa already occupy the same as all of Europe. Algeria (the largest country in Africa) is half the size of Europe. If we collect four more larger countries, such as Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Chad, we cover the entire area, islands included.





Chile is a very long country, like from Gibraltar to Moscow and a little further.. Chile, a country in South America, is very long. In addition to the reference that we just gave you (and that you can see in the cover photo), it also has the same length as the distance that separates Senegal from French Guiana.





The United States, along with Alaska, outperform China and Mongolia. China is the most populated country in the world by far, while in Alaska there is a very low population density, but in terms of size of territories we can see that the United States, with Alaska, is more than China.





Russia is less big than it seems. As you can see in this photo, if you join Australia twice you almost reach the extension of Russia which, at first glance, seems much larger than this country in the south of the world.