The true story behind The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez – what actually happened

Netflix’s new docuseries, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, has received everybody speaking.

The newest addition to the streaming website – which explores the devastating case of Gabriel Fernandez, an eight-year-old boy who was murdered by his mom Pearl and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre – has shocked viewers worldwide.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is a true-crime docu-series, which offers with the horrific loss of life of a younger boy, whereas additionally shedding mild on the continued impact on the judicial system in LA County.

Based mostly on in-depth reporting by LA Instances journalist Garrett Therolf, it chronicles how over eight months Gabriel was subjected to horrific torture, which included common beatings, being shot within the face with a BB gun, compelled to eat cat litter, locked in a cabinet for hours, and pepper sprayed.

The merciless nightmare in the end ended when his mom and her boyfriend beat him to loss of life.

So, how did it occur? And the place is his mom now?

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable know in regards to the harrowing crime sequence.

What happened to Gabriel Fernandez?

In 2013, 911 acquired a name from Gabriel’s mom, Pearl, saying her son had stopped respiratory after hitting his head.

Nevertheless, when paramedics arrived on the scene in Los Angeles, they found the kid had not solely suffered extreme burns and a fractured cranium, however he additionally had shattered ribs and BB gun pellets embedded in his lung and groin.

Gabriel was pronounced mind useless, earlier than tragically dying in hospital two days later.

Timeline of occasions

Might 24, 2013 – Gabriel Fernandez dies

– Gabriel Fernandez dies Might 29, 2013 – Gabriel’s loss of life triggers LA County probe and 4 social employees are positioned on desk responsibility pending attainable disciplinary motion.

– Gabriel’s loss of life triggers LA County probe and 4 social employees are positioned on desk responsibility pending attainable disciplinary motion. Might 30, 2013 – Indicators of Gabriel’s abuse missed by LA Nation social employees.

– Indicators of Gabriel’s abuse missed by LA Nation social employees. June 25, 2013 – Residents fee to analyze Dept. of Household Providers.

– Residents fee to analyze Dept. of Household Providers. July 30, 2013 – Social employees concerned in Gabriel’s case fired.

– Social employees concerned in Gabriel’s case fired. Aug 13, 2013 – Accused couple Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre due in court docket.

– Accused couple Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre due in court docket. Aug 18, 2014 – Gabriel’s alleged abuse described in graphic grand jury testimony.

– Gabriel’s alleged abuse described in graphic grand jury testimony. July 21, 2015 – Prosecutors search loss of life penalty towards Pearl and Aguirre for torture and killing of her son. Couple plead not responsible.

– Prosecutors search loss of life penalty towards Pearl and Aguirre for torture and killing of her son. Couple plead not responsible. April 7, 2016 – Social employees charged with baby abuse in case involving Gabriel Fernandez.

– Social employees charged with baby abuse in case involving Gabriel Fernandez. Jan 1, 2017 – LA Sheriff’s deputies disciplined after horrific torture of Gabriel.

– LA Sheriff’s deputies disciplined after horrific torture of Gabriel. Nov 15, 2017 – Isauro Aguirre convicted of first-degree homicide.

– Isauro Aguirre convicted of first-degree homicide. Dec 13, 2017 – Juror’s vote for loss of life penalty for Isauro Agirre.

– Juror’s vote for loss of life penalty for Isauro Agirre. Feb 24, 2018 – Pearl pleads responsible to first-degree homicide and avoids trial the place prosecutors had been anticipated to hunt the loss of life penalty. Fernandez’s protection crew had mentioned capital punishment wasn’t applicable given Fernandez’s low IQ.

– Pearl pleads responsible to first-degree homicide and avoids trial the place prosecutors had been anticipated to hunt the loss of life penalty. Fernandez’s protection crew had mentioned capital punishment wasn’t applicable given Fernandez’s low IQ. June 7, 2018 – Decide sentences mom to life in jail and her boyfriend to loss of life in Gabriel Fernandez homicide case.

– Decide sentences mom to life in jail and her boyfriend to loss of life in Gabriel Fernandez homicide case. Sep 30, 2018 – A movement to dismiss baby abuse and different prices towards 4 social employees within the case involving Gabriel Fernandez is denied.

– A movement to dismiss baby abuse and different prices towards 4 social employees within the case involving Gabriel Fernandez is denied. Mar 3, 2019 – Counselor testifies that she didn’t report suspected abuse to authorities earlier than Gabriel Fernandez was killed.

– Counselor testifies that she didn’t report suspected abuse to authorities earlier than Gabriel Fernandez was killed. Might 22, 2019 – After 2 suspected homophobic killings, audit finds broader points with L.A. baby welfare

– After 2 suspected homophobic killings, audit finds broader points with L.A. baby welfare Dec 11, 2019 – Deputy Dist. Atty. Jon Hatami, who efficiently convicted Gabriel’s mom and boyfriend opens up about how his personal expertise of baby abuse formed his dealing with of Gabriel’s case.

– Deputy Dist. Atty. Jon Hatami, who efficiently convicted Gabriel’s mom and boyfriend opens up about how his personal expertise of baby abuse formed his dealing with of Gabriel’s case. Jan 8, 2020 – Appeals court docket throws out case towards 4 social employees in Gabriel Fernandez case

The place are Gabriel’s mum and her boyfriend Isauro now?

Pearl plead responsible to first-degree homicide, with the particular circumstance of homicide by torture to keep away from a loss of life sentence.

In trade for her responsible plea, Gabriel’s mom acquired life with out parole that means she’ll stay in jail for the remainder of her life.

She is serving her sentence in Chowchilla State Ladies’s Jail in California.

At her sentencing listening to, she mentioned: “I wish to say I’m sorry to my household for what I did. I want Gabriel was alive. Every single day I want that I’d made higher selections. I’m sorry to my youngsters, and I would like them to know that I really like them.”

Isauro Aguirre denied the fees, nonetheless, he was convicted at trial and sentenced on the identical day as Pearl.

He’s presently on loss of life row in San Quentin – which is a spot in jail that homes inmates awaiting execution.

What happened to the 4 social employees?

4 social employees accused of being concerned in Gabriel’s case had been charged with baby abuse and falsifying information.

Stefanie Rodriguez, then 34, and Patricia Clement, 69, and their supervisors, Kevin Bom, 40, and Gregory Merritt, 64, had been accused of failing to guard the susceptible minor.

Nevertheless, the fees towards the social employees had been subsequently dropped in January 2020 by a panel of three justices on the 2nd district Court docket of Attraction in Los Angeles.

What happened to Gabriel’s brother and sister?

Gabriel had two siblings – a brother and sister – who had been crucial threads of the Netflix documentary.

They had been launched to court docket merely as Ezequiel C. and Virginia C. On the time of showing, Ezequiel was 16, with Gabriel being the youngest of the three.

Although their testimonies weren’t recorded (as they had been minors on the time), transcripts show the harrowing story they needed to say about Gabriel.

Ezequiel recounted how Gabriel was saved within the “field” most of the time.

The children must lie when social employees came visiting and Ezequiel additionally recalled how Aguirre would beat him with a steel hanger, the steel half of a belt, a baseball bat, and a picket membership.

Virginia confirmed a lot of Ezequiel’s testimony – notably on the evening of Gabriel’s loss of life – and revealed that each her and her brother had been struck by their mom when attempting to assist Gabriel.

Ezequiel and Virginia’s faces will not be proven within the documentary both when providing testimony or speaking to the police, and so they have chosen to not come ahead and make themselves public – which naturally, should be revered.

It’s thought that they could possibly be staying with their grandparents.

The place to look at The Trial of Gabriel Fernandez

The six-part documentary is out there to look at on Netflix now.

Episodes are roughly 50 minutes to an hour lengthy and begin from Gabriel’s loss of life within the first episode, entitled “A Shock to the System,” to trying on the half his mom performed, with one of Gabriel’s academics recounting a sequence of calls to baby providers in “Failures at All Ranges”.

It ends with “Gabriel’s Voice” – by which the LA county “assesses the cracks of a damaged system, the jury reaches a verdict in Isauro’s case, and Pearl Fernandez has her date in court docket.”

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is out there to stream on Netflix now.