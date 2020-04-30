The True Story Behind Why The Little Mermaid Almost Didn’t Get Made

The Little Mermaid Started Improvement Throughout A Tough Patch For Disney

Ron Clements pitched his model of The Little Mermaid to Disney at a time when the animation division was going by an unsure transition. In 1985, most of the core animators who had spent their lives on the studio constructing the corporate had been able to retire and a few had handed away. The animators who had been left had been moved from the principle studio lot in Burbank to trailers over in Glendale so Disney might use the studio lot for different filmmaking pursuits. The Home of Mouse was turning its focus to extra grownup content material by the newly established Touchstone label. And animators had been left with an uneasiness that its division may not proceed if it could not produce a hit.