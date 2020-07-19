The trust campaign will run from 25 November to 25 December for the grand temple of Lord Ram, the estimated expenditure is so much of crores

Bengaluru: Swami Vishwaprasnath Tirtha of Pejawar Math has said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has decided to conduct a massive nationwide money collection campaign from 25 November to 25 December. He said this in a video message released after the video conference with the members of the trust. Also Read – Nripendra Mishra reached Ayodhya for construction of Ram temple, decision will be taken for PM Narendra Modi’s program

According to him, the estimated cost of construction of the temple is Rs 300 crore, while for the development of 20 acres of land around the temple complex, Rs 1,000 crore will be required. Also Read – Iqbal Ansari’s reply to Nepali PM Oli, Hanuman ji got angry, then Nepal will not know

In the second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the date of construction of the temple has been fixed on Saturday and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has been sent. After the meeting held in Ayodhya, UP on Saturday, General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai said that the technical preparations have started before laying the foundation of the temple. Also Read – Nepal Temples: These are 5 famous temples of Nepal, where millions of Indians go to visit every year

The construction of the Ram temple is likely to begin next month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for its Bhoomi Pujan. A spokesperson told about this. According to sources, the work of Bhoomi Pujan will be done on the fifth of August. PM Modi can also be involved in this.

Let us know that on Saturday, the second meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust was held at Circuit House. Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department was also present in this meeting. Earlier, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the official spokesperson of the trust’s president, said, “The chairman of the trust Nritya Gopal Das has sent a letter to the Prime Minister inviting him to do Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple on the occasion of laying the foundation stone.”