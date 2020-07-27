The trust made this appeal to donors, there is no place to keep so much silver bricks for Ram temple

new Delhi: Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will begin soon. Donors are donating silver bricks for the construction of the temple. The donors donated so much silver bricks that there is no place left to keep them safe. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra), which was in trouble, had to appeal that donors no longer donate silver bricks. Also Read – Ram Mandir: Visit Ramlala now even more, time extended in first shift

Donate cash instead of bricks

General Minister Champat Rai says that a large number of donors from across the country are donating silver bricks for the construction of Ram temple. Because of which Ram temple trust is stuck in a big dilemma. Donors of the country are donating silver blocks to the Ram Mandir Trust. Due to this, problems have arisen in front of the bank. The bank does not have such a large locker, in which these silver styles can be kept safe. Therefore, the Ram Mandir Trust is appealing that instead of silver bricks, cash should be deposited in the bank account of the trust, so that this money can be used in the construction of Ram temple.

More than one quintal of silver bricks donated

According to the trust, so far donors have donated more than 1 quintal of silver bricks. Along with this, other metal forms have also been donated. Due to such amount of donations, the bank has put the problem of lack of space in front of the trust. Please tell that on 5 August Ram temple land will be worshiped. With this the construction of Ram temple will begin. Devotees and donors are excited about this.