The truth about the “Colombian” player who would leave Ecuador without a place in the World Cup

Soccer Football – World Cup – South American Qualifiers – Chile v Ecuador – Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, Chile – November 16, 2021 Ecuador’s Pervis Estupinan celebrates scoring their first goal with Ecuador’s Byron Castillo Pool via REUTERS/Alberto Valdes

The alarms went off Ecuador in recent days after a document was circulated on the networks that supposedly would link the footballer of his selected team Byron Castillo with other nationality. This situation was closely watched by the Colombian Football Federation and the Chilean Football Federationespecially the latter who initiated investigations to initiate legal actions that will seek to give them an opportunity to play the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Chilean media outlet La Tercera questioned Carlos Manzurvice president of the Ecuadorian soccer federation, there he was punctual saying that there was no irregular walk and that in fact it was an issue that was handled by the hand of Gustavo Alfaroselector of EcuadorTo avoid inconveniences:

“The senior team waited until that was corrected to incorporate the player into their squad. I insist: the player has participated in several international tournaments since training, as a national team”.

The leader took the opportunity to refer to the supposed interest of the Colombia selection in hiring Gustavo Alfaro Once your participation with Ecuador in the World Cup soccer, “ Believe me that, between this, that Gustavo Alfaro is already a Colombian coach and a dozen more rumours, it is too much time to waste ”.

More details have become known about the Byron David case and the reason for the mix-up. The journalist from DirecTV SportsDiego Arcos, in an interview with Blue Radio explained that the confusion stems from the similarity of the name with his brother, who, if he was born in Tumaco, Narino

“He has a brother, who is deceased and his name was Bayron Javier, and Byron, is Bayron DavidI went to see the place, General Villamil and in the machine I took out the baptismal match and it comes out that he is from Guayaquil, I could verify that he was Ecuadorian, but the brother was born in Colombia”.

Las South American Qualifying already concluded with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador located in the fourth places that grant direct passage to the appointment in Qatar. At the same time, Peru was in fifth place and will have to play the playoff on June 13 against the winner of the bracket that they will play previously Australia and United Arab Emirates as representatives of Asia.

Gustavo Alfaro talks about the nationality case of Byron Castillo in Ecuador

The inconveniences due to the supposed Colombian nationality of Castillo They came from before his call with the Selection of Ecuador. But the case gained notoriety once it was considered by Alfaro to be called in the national jersey. The Argentine coach and the federation preferred to be cautious about their summons and did not rush until they had legal grounds. In fact, the right back was not summoned until Date 9 of the South American Qualifiers and even missed the Copa América that took place in Brazil in 2021.

Alfaro stated at the time: “ To make a decision for which I am 100% responsible, I must be absolutely convinced that I am not risking the National Team. The call is all mine responsibility. I can make a mistake on a tactical issue or a change, but not on specific issues that are very sensitive ”.

KEEP READING:

For Iván René Valenciano Marcelo Bielsa should not be the coach of the Colombia team: “He has not obtained anything”

Luis Díaz is highlighted by the Spanish press before the Champions League semifinal between Liverpool and Villarreal