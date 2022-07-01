The truth behind the alleged arrival of Dani Alves in Liga MX

Dani Alves is looking for a soccer club after leaving FC Barcelona (Photo: Albert Gea/REUTERS)

In the semester prior to the dispute over the Qatar World Cup 2022, players seek the opportunity to add minutes with a club in order to join the final list of their teams. In the group of soccer players is Dani Alveswho a year after announcing his retirement, he returned with FC Barcelona and will seek to continue his career in some team to be considered with Brazil for the World Cup. The list of institutions includes two of Mexican soccer.

According to Bruno Andrade, a columnist for the Brazilian newspaper UOLthe right back who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was sought after and would hold talks with the Pumas from the National University of Andres Lillinias well as with tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) led by Miguel Herrera. Despite the rumours, the references are unclear.

On the one hand, during a press conference prior to the debut of the Tigres against Cruz Azul inside the field of the University Stadium, the Louse He talked about versions. Although he did not deny the quality of the Brazilian, he was emphatic that at this moment he would like to have the player who played his best times under the command of Pep Guardiola in Barcelona and his arrival would be more mediatic than for his contribution as a footballer to the squad.

“What it is about is to rejuvenate the campus and no. I would like to have Dani Alves at the time he was at Barcelona. Bringing in a player of that age seems to me to be more for the name than for what he could contribute on the court. He is a great player but I want to have Dani Alves who played with Pep Guardiola at that ageIt was extraordinary. With his age, he is more of a bombshell of a name, ”he declared.

In the same sense, the strategist from San Nicolás de los Garza assured that one of the objectives set on his arrival at the team’s bench was to encourage work in the quarry. For this reason, he assured that he had faith in the young man Jesus Angel Garza, 22, who disputes the same position as the Brazilian. However, he did not rule out the search for a striker who can supply a eventual absence of André-Pierre Gignac.

Another of the teams to whom the interest was attributed was that of the Pumas, although the versions are not convincing either. As indicated by the media ESPN, some sources inside the club found their versions Well, while some assured that the arrival of Alves was rather a dream, others confirmed the rapprochement with his agent.

Meanwhile, the journalist specializing in transfers, César Luis Merlo, denied both versions on his verified Twitter account. “Neither Pumas nor Tigres are interested in hiring Dani Alves, as revealed today. Sources from both clubs deny me that there is management by the Brazilian crack, ”he wrote through his profile, @CLMerlo.

In September 2021, after having defended the Sao Paulo shirt, Alves announced his retirement from professional soccer. Despite his decision, in November of the same year he announced his joining FC Barcelona for the second time to continue his career. Although Xavi Hernández relied on Dani to guide his sports project, the board no longer considered him for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Brazilian’s second cycle with the Catalans only lasted eight months, but he wants to continue playing. In that sense, through his Instagram account, he took the opportunity to confirm your intention to continue at the highest level and offered his services to the teams of the world because, he assured, It will seek its validity until the age of 50.

