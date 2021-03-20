The truth behind the alleged sale of Necaxa to an energy drink company

Toluca FC vs Necaxa-Liga MX 01-24-2021 (Photo: Courtesy / Club Necaxa)

After suffering two declines in a very few years and subsequently climbing to First division to stay there, there are rumors that Necaxa it could undergo changes again, but this time the Aguascalientes team would be acquired by the company Red Bull.

According to the journalist and economist Alberto Aguilar, the energy drink company would be interested in expanding its sports world to another team in America and Necaxa it would be his next target. This was announced during the “First Issue” program.

Also, the journalist noted that the current team president, Ernesto Tinajero He has already established some talks with said company for the sale of the equipment in the coming months. However, nothing is confirmed yet, because according to information from René Tovar, general editor of ESPN, sources close to the Rays of Necaxa denied the versions that there were negotiations with Red Bull for a possible purchase.

In 2014, a group of investors led by Ernesto Tinajero and Guillermo Cantú They finalized the agreement with Televisa to acquire the Rayos team, since months ago the transaction was agreed that had to be approved by the Federal Telecommunications Institute.

From that new stage, the hydrocalids that were in the extinct Ascenso MX, ascended to the maximum circuit in the 2015-16 Season and won the MX Cup of the Clausura 2018, as well as the Super Cup MX of the 2017-18 campaign.

The renowned energy drink brand has important ties in sponsoring extreme sports such as Formula 1. However its connection with the world of soccer, must be recognized. One of the most prominent is with the RB Leipzig team, which has qualified in the Champions League. In addition, the company owns four teams in various parts of the world, which are located in New York, Salzburg, Leipzig and Brazil.

The brand of the red bull has a presence in the world of football within the Bundesliga, MLS, as well as in Austria and Brazil, which led to the rumors of a possible third team in the American continent.

Red Bull first entered professional football when it acquired all the shares of a team in Austria, SV Austria Salzburg. The move to FC Red Bull Salzburg It greatly benefited the team as, with the investment and changes that were coming for the team from 2005 to 2014, they never finished the tournaments below second place. And to date, since 2005 he has been six times champion. In the current season he is in second place, therefore qualified to the European Cup.

Later, in 2006 they went to MLS, for the New York Red Bulls. It was not an easy road for the team, however, shortly after they secured two MLS Eastern conference league titles.

Likewise, it was in the 2015 season that Red Bull Brazil he rose to the top category of the Paulista League reaching the quarterfinal round, where he was defeated by a score of 3 – 0 with the historic Sao Paulo.

On the other hand, in 2008 the Austrian company created in the city of Sogakope, the Red Bull Ghana. The entity’s objective was to develop a soccer academy in the country to promote sport in the region. In 2014, much of the ownership was handed over to the West African Football Academy SC, the Rotterdam Feyenoord academy in Ghana.

