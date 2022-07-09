The truth behind the Canelo vs. Pacquiao fight that Carlos Slim tried to do at the Azteca Stadium

In 2011, rumors circulated about Carlos Slim’s alleged interest in facing Canelo Álvarez and Manny Pacquiao at the Azteca Stadium (Photos: Cuartoscuro, Gettyimages)

Since his break into the world boxing elite, Saul Alvarez has gone in search of building a legacy just as he did Julio Cesar Chavez. After having become world champion for the first time, versions pointed out that Carlos Slim was interested in organizing a fight at the Azteca Stadium between the Mexican and one of the best boxers of the moment, that is to say Manny Pacquiaowith a millionaire bag, although Arturo Elías Ayub denied the versions.

At age 20, Canelo Álvarez began to taste the honeys of success by obtaining his first world belt. In March 2011, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, he managed to strip the British Matthew Hatton of his crown endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB) in super welterweight, decoration that the Filipino Manny Pacquiao vacated after beating Antonio Margarito and going back to 147 pounds.

The personality of the man from Guadalajara in the ring attracted the attention of fans, promoters and boxers. Noticing a promising future in his career, rumors began to spread about the fight against who was then considered the best pound for pound. According to information that the British media Daily Mail spread at that time, the businessman Carlos Slim had planned to invite the Filipino to the Azteca Stadium.

Far from the supposed interest of Carlos Slim, Canelo Álvarez seeks to appear at the Azteca Stadium in 2022 or 2023 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Before standing in the ring against the Filipino, Álvarez had the obligation to defend his title against the mandatory challenger imposed by the WBC, that is, the British Ryan Rhodes. However, without having carried out the commitment, the confidence in the victory of Eddy Reynoso’s pupil would have led those interested in returning boxing to the twice World Cup stadium to prepare the details to convince the Pacman of return to super welterweight.

The offer was, by far, attractive to any athlete considered to pick the brawl against the Canelo. And it is that the Mexican businessman would have offered between $48 million and $65 million Manny Pacquiao to perform for the first and only time in Mexico. At that time, the figure contemplated the biggest purse for a fight in history of boxing.

The rest of the plan contemplated carrying out the fight between May and June 2012 before 95 thousand spectators in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Although some Philippine media assured that the Mexican businessman guaranteed the payment to Pacman through a politician from that country close to the boxer, Arturo Elías Ayub denied the versions.

Carlos Slim’s son-in-law, Arturo Elías Ayub, denied the version (Photo: Twitter/@arturoelias)

Through your verified account TwitterSlim Helú’s son-in-law took up a publication made by Jorge Donkey Van Rankin about the rumour. However, he cataloged the information as “A big lie”. Similarly, in another of his tweets I affirm that: “We have supported Canelo’s career since he was young with the #ringtelmex program, but we do not promote fights, only Mexican sports.”

The information that monopolized the media never materialized and each of the boxers involved took their own path. For one, Álvarez made five successful defenses of his title before falling to Floyd Mayweather in September 2013. Meanwhile, Pacman opted to continue at welterweight and beat challengers like Juan Manuel Marquez until he fell to Timothy Bradley and lost his championship.

With that, Julio Cesar Chavez maintained his recognition of being the last boxer who appeared before the public of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. However, the man from Guadalajara has not ruled out returning to the country to box in the historic sports venue by the end of 2022 or 2023.

