The truth is out about Emmerdale’s Harriet and corrupt cop DI Malone

The chemistry has been there between DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) and DS-turned-vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) from the second the bent copper confirmed up in Emmerdale. And eventually now we have some solutions after a showdown within the sacristy that might but see them burn within the fires of Hell if issues go any additional.

Within the Friday night time Could 15th episode Malone taunted Harriet about their shared romantic previous and revealed that he had left his spouse to attempt and get her again. As his former lover tried to repel him calling the police detective a “mendacity dishonest canine” the pair had been toe to toe as viewers had been left with an agonising cliffhanger that spells very unhealthy information for Harriet’s different love curiosity, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

The vicar was in the course of lunchtime choir apply when Malone appeared within the church breaking his current promise to go away her alone after Harriet threatened to name Hotten police on him. She did her finest to ship him packing however as Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and the remainder of the choir obtained to grips with Chesney Hawkes’ 1991 primary hit The One and Solely it was clear Malone was going nowhere.

As soon as they had been alone her former colleague picked aside Harriet’s story about leaving the power due to an undercover medication operation that went mistaken leaving an informant of hers in hospital. As a substitute Malone claimed it was as a result of she couldn’t bear to work alongside him after their relationship had ended however Harriet was having none of it.

“We had been over years earlier than,” stated the vicar. “I don’t maintain a torch for that lengthy, mate, sorry. You went after something with a pulse. I used to be an fool. We had been by no means severe. You might be all the pieces I despise in a copper.”

As Malone bore down on her Harriet’s physique language stated in any other case.

After earlier hints from Dow Blyton and Mark Womack that there is extra to this relationship than meets the attention it was a reduction for followers to get the lowdown. So what does this imply for poor nervous wreck Will who has barricaded himself in at dwelling and is petrified of his personal shadow? Proper now the satan would look like taking part in the higher tune.