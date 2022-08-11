The “tsunami” caused by Serena Williams at the US Open after announcing her retirement: a frenzy over tickets and record resale

Serena Williams achieved 23 Grand Slam titles in singles (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

The world of tennis was shocked this Tuesday with the Serena Williams retirement announcement after the US Open, the Grand Slam that will start on August 29, and will end on September 11. No one wants to miss the farewell at the professional level of the 40-year-old player who is a racket legend and from the organization they reported that an unprecedented fury was generated by the tickets.

After selling 3,200 tickets on Monday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) reported that this Tuesday 16,500 tickets were bought. “We are talking about the Serena Williams effect. It’s like a ‘tsunami’. Since people found out the news until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday we have sold 13,000 tickets. Including 4,500 for the ‘Opening Night’”, said Chris Widmaier, spokesman for the Association.

Although Widmaier confessed to the scalping shenanigans as some spectators offer their $35 tickets from the upper deck of Arthur Ashe Stadium for the opening of the event on Monday night, at $7,000 in Ticketmaster. The venue has a capacity of 23,771 people.

This revolution in ticket sales also does not give security to those who purchase them that on August 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Serena may be playing. That will be known after the draw of the event that will be the Thursday before the event and the first round matches will be played on August 29 and 30.

The youngest of the Williams sisters won 73 singles titles (Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

However, Widmaier recalled that Williams had to play on the first night on many occasions and that once he would have the chance to repeat the scenario. In addition, the public trusts that the youngest of the Williams sisters will be able to secure the victory in the First Round, since 1,500 tickets were sold for Wednesday, when the second round will take place.

Before the surprising announcement of Serena, Widmaier acknowledged that it is not yet known what the eventual tribute to the tennis player will be like, who will turn 41 on September 26. It will not be the first time that there has been a farewell to a legend in Flushing Meadows, as it happened with other American references as over the years they have included, among others, American stars such as Andre Agassiin 2006, and Andy Roddickin 2012, when he fell to Juan Martín del Potro (then 8th in the world), 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 and 6-4, for the round of 16 end.

Serena Williams was a professional from the age of 14 and was initially not allowed to play in WTA tournaments. Her best results began to arrive in 1997. Throughout her career she achieved 39 global Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles), 73 singles and 23 doubles titles, 4 gold medals at the Olympic Games and for 319 weeks ranked number 1 in the WTA Ranking.

According to Forbes Argentina, Serena won US$ 94.6 million in prize money in his campaign on the WTA circuit, more than double the next best reference, the US$ 42.3 million of his sister Venus. She even achieved more off the court as she bagged a few US$ 340 million (before taxes and agent fees) for endorsements, appearances and other business.

