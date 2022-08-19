The TV Azteca journalist whom Donkey Van Rankin accused of “liar”

El Burro Van Rankin accused a journalist from Azteca Deportes of being a “liar” (Photo: Twitter/@Pasion_Aguilas)

On sports television, different journalists have become the favorite characters of the mexican fans due to the quality of information and exclusivity that they handle when reporting on an event.

However, not everyone enjoys a good image and proof of this was the criticism he made Jorge Donkey Van Rankin a TV Azteca. The host of entertainment programs spoke of the work carried out by some of the sports analysts in Aztec Sportsbut his attention was particularly focused on one.

At first he did not reveal his name, but as he argued his disagreement, he told who it was. According to Burro, David Medrano usually gives information that has not been corroborated, so insinuated that he is someone liar and that it lacks veracity, as he explained in the program of At Saga Fut.

Donkey Van Rankin was not silent and assured that David Medrano is someone who usually spreads wrong data (Photo: Instagram/@davidmedranofelix)

With Angel Garcia Torano y Juan Carlos Gabriel deAnda They discussed the role of sports journalists trained in the trade and soccer players who became analysts at the end of their sports career.

It was there where they discussed the credibility of the information and the Burro Van Rankin he was not silent and assured that Don Deivid is someone who usually spreads erroneous data; when Gabriel de Anda gave the example of leaks without sources, the also actor of Televisa accused Medrano of said practice.

“This gentleman who worked in Azteca and who says ‘now such and such is going to play, such and such comes to America’, he writes in a newspaper and he always says that his note is the one he always knowsthe one who said he was a close friend of La Volpe, David Medrano”.

García Toraño defended David Medrano and trusted his sources (Photo: Twitter/@davidmedranofelix)

Under that narrative, the former host of the program Hoy pointed out that the collaborator of Aztec Sports He is wrong in his exclusive reports, as he argued during the YouTube program.

“He always says names without knowing, but the guy has been wrong as in 36 lately.”

However, your comment was interrupted by García Torañowho worked for a time in TV Azteca and refuted said accusation because according to the former collaborator of ESPNMedrano has contact with people or teams that can give him certain information: “David Medrano has sources, David has very good sources”, he added.

In the same talk Jorge Van Rankin hinted at his discomfort with the narrative style of some sports commentatorsbecause while Gabriel de Anda and García Toraño discussed the need to know how to transmit and explain what happens on the field so that the public understands it, the Burro added what bothers him in sports narrations.

The narrative style of Martinoli and Doctor García is already popular among the fans (Photo: YouTube/@TV Azteca Deportes)

He explained that there are times when there are “comedians” that interrupt the explanation of the game, so it becomes annoying for the public, according to Jorge Van Rankin. And although he did not specifically refer to Christian Martinoli Already Luis Garciadid emphasize his disagreement with the comic style to narrate football.

“There are also comedians, you like soccer, you’re into soccer and you hear comedians, they make you want to kill them and you know where I’m going.”

It should be noted that both Martinoli as the Doctor García are the only narrators who have a very marked style of introducing jokes and jokes to make coverage enjoyable, so the question remained whether the Burro he was particularly referring to them when he made his comment.

