The Twisted Metal series finishes filming and its director shares some anecdotes from the recordings

There is no release date yet, but it will be broadcast on the Peacock streaming platform.

Before Sony ventured to begin its journey through the adaptations of their video games to movies or series, one of the first confirmed projects was the Twisted Metal series. Well, the development of it is going so well that even its director has confirmed that they have finished shooting the First season.

With lightning delays, extreme heat, and cars not doing what they were told, everyone worked hardMichael Jonathan, Twisted Metal series directorThe director of the Twisted Metal series, Michael Jonathanhas stated through your twitter account that the series has finished filming: “That’s a summary of the first season!” Celebrates the writer with a photo of the Twisted Metal logo carved in ice. In addition, the milestone was accompanied by some anecdotes during the recording time, according to the Comicbook medium.

“The cast and crew of Twisted Metal was something special. Even with lightning delays, extreme heat, and cars not doing what they were told, everyone worked as hard as they could to make sure Twisted Metal kicked as much as possible. The last day of filming It felt like the last day of camp, with lots of laughs, some tears and ice cream delivered to the back of Sweet Tooth’s truck,” says the executive producer.

The Twisted Metal series will be broadcast through the Peacock platform, the streaming platform from NBC. The duration of the episodes will be around 30 minutes. We already know who the protagonist is: it will be Anthony Mackie. Unfortunately the series still does not have a release datebut we already know that the post-production phase now begins: one less step to be able to see Twisted Metal on our televisions.

