The Twisted Metal series will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

After going through a movie that never materialized, and later being officially confirmed, the Twisted Metal series has finally found a home. It will be the NBC streaming platform, Peacockwhich will broadcast this production based on one of the most iconic PlayStation franchises, as confirmed by Deadline.

Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchisesAsad Qizilbash“Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises,” he shared. Asad Qizilbashhead of PlayStation Productions. “We are thrilled to have an amazing creative team and colleagues working together sharing a passion for this iconic property.”

The premise of the series reads: “John Doethe protagonist, wakes up one day with no memory of his past and enters the Twisted Metal competition to deliver a package through a desolate desert filled with bandits and other dangers.”

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Altered Carbon) will star in the series, playing John Doe in a premise that reflects the story seen in the titles, but we will have to wait to see the final result, to verify how much one plot will resemble the other.

The series will feature episodes of approximately 30 minutes in length, and is expected to premiere at some point in 2023. This production is also scheduled to be released together with a new video game of the franchise, but the details about this project have not come out of rumors making the rounds across the internet, as Sony has decided, at least for now, to remain silent on the matter.

