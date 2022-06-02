The Twisted Metal series will feature the voice actor of one of the most popular animated series

Will Arnett will play Sweet Tooth for PlayStation Productions after bringing BoJack Horseman to life.

A few days ago we had confirmation of several Sony audiovisual productions that will bring God of War, Horizon or Gran Turismo to the small or big screen. Nevertheless, PlayStation Productions He has more things on his hands, and one is the Twisted Metal series that is aiming for next year.

We have news about it. And it is that, thanks to Variety, we know that it will be Will Arnett who plays Sweet Tooth, the clown with a head on fire and one of the most important characters in the franchise. Arnett is known, among other roles, for his leading role in BoJack Horsemanone of the most popular and recognized adult animation series in recent years.

Arnett will also executive produce.Arnett’s character is defined as “a hilarious and terrifying man who is as emotional as he is intelligent.” He is all a lover of chaos and an angry killer who is always smiling while driving his ice cream truck. In addition to playing Sweet Tooth, Arnett will executive produce the series.

For the rest, we can tell you about the production of Twisted Metal that it will be broadcast on Peacock, the streaming service of the North American network NBC, and that it has been written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai). Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will play John Doe in the post-apocalyptic wasteland, with other actors such as Thomas Haden Church, Stephanie Beatriz or Neve Campbell.

At the moment the premiere date of the Twisted Metal series is unknown, although initially pointed to the year 2023. Along with the production, a new game in the saga could arrive for PlayStation consoles, although Sony has not yet confirmed anything officially about it.

