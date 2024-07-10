The Twits Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Get ready to enter the deliciously cruel world of The Twits! In 2025, in an all-new animated film adaptation, Netflix will bring Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel to life. Directed by Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston and featuring an all-star voice cast, this hysterically funny and heartwarming story follows the misadventures of the meanest, smelliest, nastiest couple around – Mr. and Mrs. Twit.

The Twits Release Date:

After years in development, The Twits will premiere on Netflix in 2025. This will mark the first screen adaptation of the classic 1980 Roald Dahl novel, which has been translated into 41 languages and sold over 16 million copies worldwide. Dahl fans have been eagerly awaiting this new take on one of the author’s most iconic stories.

The film’s 2025 release continues Netflix’s growing partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company, which has also yielded upcoming adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. Audiences can look forward to exploring more of Dahl’s imaginative worlds in the future.

The Twits Storyline:

At the heart of The Twits is the delightfully despicable Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a married couple who take a twisted delight in playing cruel pranks on one another. The story follows their meteoric rise to power as they take control of their town and open up a dangerous amusement park called Twitlandia. But their reign of terror soon sparks a rebellion, as a group of brave orphans and a family of magical animals team up to take down the Twits and save their community.

Packed with Dahl’s signature blend of mischief and heart, The Twits is a hilarious and heartwarming tale about the eternal battle between cruelty and compassion. Audiences will delight in the Twits’ outrageous “tricks” – from the Wormy Spaghetti to the Dreaded Shrinks – as well as the ingenious efforts of the heroes to outwit these villainous foes.

Dahl’s The Twits has enchanted readers for over four decades with its delightfully devious central characters. A new generation will now experience the Twits’ hilarious hijinks on the big screen. Blending riotous comedy with a poignant message about the power of kindness, this upcoming Netflix adaptation promises to be a wildly entertaining treat for the whole family.

Provide the list of cast members of The Twits:

Bringing this colorful cast of characters to life is an all-star voice cast, including:

Natalie Portman as Mrs. Twit

Emilia Clarke is a member of the Muggle-Wump Monkey family

Johnny Vegas as Mr. Twit

Margo Martindale as a supporting character

The Twits film Makers Team:

Helming this upcoming Netflix adaptation is director Phil Johnston, who is no stranger to bringing beloved stories to life. A two-time Oscar nominee, Johnston has previously worked on acclaimed animated films like Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Joining Johnston are co-directors Katie Shanahan (Centaurworld) and Todd Demong (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World), producer Maggie Malone, and co-producer Daisy West. Meg Favreau wrote the screenplay.

The acclaimed Jellyfish Pictures studio is handling the animation for The Twits, known for its work on projects like How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming and Spirit: Untamed. With this talented team of filmmakers and animators behind the scenes, audiences can expect The Twits to be a visually stunning and narratively compelling adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

Where to Watch The Twits?

As a Netflix original film, The Twits will be exclusively available to stream on the platform when it premieres in 2025. This continues Netflix’s growing partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company, which has also yielded upcoming adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar.

By premiering The Twits on their streaming service, Netflix is ensuring that this delightfully dastardly tale will be accessible to audiences around the world. Dahl fans and newcomers alike can enjoy the Twits’ mischievous antics from the comfort of their own homes.

The Twits Trailer:

Fans eager to get a first look at The Twits won’t have to wait much longer. Netflix is set to unveil the first official trailer for the film at their “Next on Netflix: Animation” presentation ahead of the Annecy Film Festival in mid-June 2024. This sizzle reel will offer a tantalizing glimpse of the Twits’ mischievous world.

The trailer’s premiere at Annecy will undoubtedly generate significant buzz and excitement for the upcoming film. As one of the premier animation festivals in the world, Annecy provides the perfect platform to debut a first look at this highly anticipated Roald Dahl adaptation. Audiences can expect the trailer to tease the film’s riotous humor, striking visual style, and central conflict between the Twits and their heroic adversaries.

The Twits Final Words:

So get ready to embrace your inner “twit” and enjoy the mayhem of Twitlandia! The Twits offers a deliciously dastardly good time that celebrates the boundless imagination of Roald Dahl. Whether you’re already a fan or discovering this classic story for the first time, this Netflix film is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its mischievous spirit