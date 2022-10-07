The two Argentine soccer players that Sampaoli asked to reinforce Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli signed a contract until June 2024 (Reuters)

Jorge Sampaoli was presented as the new coach of the Sevilla for the remainder of this season and until June 2024, replacing Julen Lopetegui, dismissed on Wednesday after losing 4-1 in the Champions League against him Borussia Dortmund.

With the team with just seven points in five games in the League, the Argentine coach knows that to change the face he needs much more than just his presence and that is why, according to the site Transfers.netwould have already requested in a meeting with the leaders the arrival of three footballers, two of them Argentines.

Those targeted would be Lucas Martinez Quarta y Lucas Ocampos. To the former defender of River Plate he is looking for it to reinforce a central defense decimated by the exits of diego charles y Koundé, but Fiorentina will not release him for less than USD 20 million. For his part, the winger who knew how to be a fixture in the Argentine team at the beginning of the Lionel Scaloni He left the Spanish club just this season for Ajax, so it seems more difficult for there to be negotiations for him.

The other name that would have been considered is that of Gabriel Barbosa. gabigol He has been close to leaving Flamengo many times, but he never did and the Argentine coach wants him to be his area reference.

Sampaoli Thus, he will begin his second cycle on the Sevilla bench, a team he already coached in 2016-17 and from which, after finishing fourth in La Liga, he left to take charge of the Argentine team. In his second stage, the coach from Casilda, Province of Santa Fe, who in recent years has also managed Atlético Mineiro, Santos and Olympique de Marseille, arrives with a coaching staff made up of Jorge Desio (assistant coach), brother of former Alavés player; Diogo Meschine (assistant and analyst); and Pablo Fernández (physical trainer).

The presentation of Jorge Sampaoli as the new coach of Sevilla

In his first words after his return, he declared: “The important thing is that in the new cycles new illusions are generated, a lot of expectations and that everything is related to the game. Beyond how we can connect between a person who projects and another who executes, it is with the gameeither. This is a game and you have to try to play better”.

Regarding the game of the team he plans, he added: “There are no different factors, that for my taste you have to separate defense/attack. For me there is a globality. The game is global and from the game a lot of things happen and from there you have to start playing better. If we play better we will surely be better at an activity than we naturally because of the stage in which we grew up with the ball it will be much easier. And there will surely be meeting points and facilities to interpret the game. That is sometimes easy, but it is quite complex. So we will develop it with time.”

