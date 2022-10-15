The two European giants who put Lautaro Martínez on their radar after his brilliant performance against Barcelona

Lautaro Martínez, in the folder of PSG and Manchester United (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Lautaro Martinez had a consecrated performance in Inter’s 3-3 draw against Barcelona on his visit to the Camp Nou, his name was once again at the center of the scene and promises to be the main protagonist of the next transfer window in Europe.

According to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on its front page today, the striker who emerged from the Racing Club academy is wanted by two of the most powerful entities on the Old Continent: Manchester United from England and Paris Saint Germain from France.

“The super game against Barcelona put him back in the center of the market: Messi calls him”expressed the newspaper, which also recalls that the Flea would have pressed to hire the Bull when he defended the Barça shirt.

This news comes to light just after the commotion that was generated when the Albiceleste captain “liked” a publication that the striker uploaded after being the figure in the Champions League match against the Catalans. “Heart, personality and humility”, wrote the author of a goal and an assist at Barca’s home.

Martínez is, along with Messi, the main card in Lionel Scaloni’s offense ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Argentine, who was important in winning the Copa América and the Final against Italy, defended the jersey of the biggest his country in 40 opportunities and was dispatched with 21 goals.

It is worth noting that Luis Campos, one of the main heads of PSG football, publicly acknowledged after the last transfer market that one of the “musts” was to hire a center forward to be able to give Kylian Mbappé more freedom, so that he can play like the does in the France National Team.

The other interested club is Manchester Unitedwho already had him in his sights in the past and who had a start to the season well below expectations as he was far from the top of the Premier League and as an escort in his group in the Europa League.

However, the aforementioned medium affirms that today Lautaro Martínez’s head is set on the Qatar World Cup and that his idea is to continue linked to Inter, where a few months ago he renewed his contract until 2026. “The Argentine rejects everything: he wants to continue at Inter”, he stressed on his cover.

Sport Mediaset, for its part, adds that the Nerazzurri would ask for at least 80 million euros to start a negotiation for the Argentine striker.

