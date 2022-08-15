The two faces of Ángel Di María in his official debut at Juventus: from the celebration for his first goal to the change due to injury

Ángel Di María’s first goal in Serie A

the debut of Angel Di Maria on the A league of Italy as player of the Juventus It was with a goal, but the negative side is that the striker had to retire in the complement due to a muscle injury. Video He opened the scoring for his home team’s 3-0 victory against Sassuolo for the first date of the championship. The Argentine national team player was replaced and this generated an alert in the coaching staff in charge of Lionel Scaloni.

The 34-year-old from Rosario started and 26 minutes into the match he scored the first goal after a center from the left, Ángel received it and hit him with his left foot to overcome the goalkeeper’s resistance Andrea Advice he flew, but the ball overshot him. The public was delirious with the conversion of the Argentine that he received the hug of all his companions.

With so much in favor, the Old lady he gained in tranquility and controlled the actions. Then the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic widened the differences and scored a brace, the first cry at 43 minutes (penalty) and the second at 51 minutes, after a assisted by Di Maria. Sassuolo did not react and showed no signs of being able to get the discount.

Noodle’s injury

Fideo was very active on the right wing and in the second half he could have expanded with a play that, if the ball had gone in, would have been another great goal. He faced that side, made a great run and when he reached the corner of the big area he hooked it and his shot went very close to the right post.

However, not all were good for Juve, as at 65 minutes Di María manifested a problem in the left adductor and was replaced. His angry face said it all, since he started very well with his new team whose coach, Massimiliano Allegriconveyed his confidence and put him as a starter in the offensive along with Vlahovic.

It will be necessary to see the degree of Fideo’s injury, who is also one of the starters of the Argentine team and since the 2021 Copa América he has become a key player. In that tournament he scored the goal in the final against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium and allowed Albiceleste to be consecrated after 28 years of drought at the senior level.

The most important thing about Juventus’ win against Sassuolo

Di María did not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, where he played for seven seasons and in the last one he shared a team with his teammates in the National Team, Lionel Messi y Leandro Paredes. The cast of the capital won the Ligue 1 title, but the elimination in the Champions League was the kick for the change of coach that took place in the break. Mauricio Pochettino was replaced by French Christophe Galtierwho promoted changes in the campus.

Ángel’s arrival at Juventus generated a lot of expectation due to the level that the footballer had been showing in the National Team. The cast of Turin last season was also eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 against Villarreal and in Serie A they did not fight for the title, but managed to finish fourth and qualify for the main club tournament in Europe and that It was also a motivation for the Argentine player when signing for the Bianconeri team.

Juventus is one of the ten teams that started with victory in Serie A and on the second date they will close the activity with their visit to Sampdoria, next Monday.

