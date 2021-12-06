The two goals by Gio Simeone to Chiquito Romero in Hellas Verona’s historic comeback against Venezia

The alternatives of the great match between Venezia and Hellas Verona

The start of the season of Young Simeone is of the highest level: the 26-year-old forward emerged from River, has 11 goals in 16 dates. This Sunday he scored a double in the historic comeback of the Hellas Verona before him Venezia by A league. His team lost 3-0, but managed to prevail by 4 to 3 on the final, with Cholito as the outstanding figure. Your victim: Sergio romero.

As said: the local began winning 3-0 after 27 minutes of action, thanks to the conquests of Pietro Ceccaroni, Domen Crnigoj and Thomas Henry. However, Hellas reacted: he discounted with a goal against the aforementioned Henry at 7 ‘of the complement, and the expulsion of Ceccaroni a few moments later gave him the necessary impetus to go for the feat.

At 20 ′ of the complement, Gianluca Caprari put Verona within reach of the tie. And the stellar moment of the son of Cholo Simeone arrived. At 22 ′, he was hand in hand with the former goalkeeper of the Argentine team, after a robbery of his team in the middle of the field. He could have defined with a cross shot, but instead he chose to poke it over Chiquito’s body; a subtlety to sign the partial 2-2.

But there was more to a Cholito in a state of grace. Five minutes from the end he received outside the area, faced the center and found room for the shot: he took a shot with effect that was introduced in the upper right corner of the goal defended by Romero, who could do nothing.

The celebration was particular: he made a gesture of disdain, as if the work of art he had just signed was something minor, or at least routine. Afterwards, number 99 was pointed out and received the embrace of all his teammates, including the substitutes, who jumped off the bench at the epic conclusion.

Simeone is two goals behind Ciro Immobile (Lazio) and Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Calcio’s top scorers. And Hellas Verona appears tenth in the standings, with 23 units, four from the qualifying zone for the Europa League.

Cholito’s celebration after his second goal, the fourth of his squad

Gio’s great moment led him, for example, to score four goals for Lazio at the end of October. That task brought him the praise of his father, the current coach of Atlético Madrid. “He told me that it was the best game of my career, that he never saw me like this, without losing balls and helping in both phases “, he described then. Well, the level of the forward has not diminished, so the older Cholo will have to continue dusting off advice and praise. And can you open the doors of the National Team again, given that it was already part of the Scaloni cycle?

