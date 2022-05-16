The two goals by Lautaro Martínez against Cagliari that left the definition of Serie A open for Inter

* Lautaro took advantage of the spaces to stretch the advantage against Cagliari

clinging to Scudetto with the nails, the Inter kept a small hope alive with a firm 3-1 victory against Cagliari and narrowed the difference to two points behind the leader Milan, who three hours before came one step closer to the title of the A league defeating the Atalanta. Given the disadvantage in dueling each other, the only hope of those led by Simone Inzaghi is to beat on the last day Sampdoria next Sunday and hope that in parallel the Sassuolo surpass the Rossoneri in it Mapei Stadium. Lautaro Martínez scored a brace to sustain the illusions of his team.

With the pressure on his shoulders, the shooting guard took to the court determined to stretch the suspense until the final date. Already early, Matteo Darmian He gave the advantage to the visit through a great header that conveyed calm to manage the actions. Beyond some approximations of Cagliari, Inter kept calm and possessed the ball to counterattack at the right moments.

That was precisely the way in which Lautaro Martínez was able to score twice in the result. Nicolo Barella he received the ball on the right wing of his own field and hit a precise long ball at the feet of the Argentine striker, who endured the presence of one of the rival’s central defenders to define in a powerful way. the archer Alessio Cragno could not do anything about it and the distance was extended to 2-0 in the 51st minute.

* El Toro and an exquisite definition to close Inter’s victory

Already about the end of the duel, with a discount from the premises in the middle, Roberto Gagliardini broke the last line of Cagliari and gave the opportunity to Toro, who again showed his talent when it came to being face to face with the goalkeeper: subtle definition above Cragno and celebration in a match that had been complicated. The striker who emerged from Racing scored for the 21st time in the current tournament and remains below Dušan Vlahović (23) and Ciro Immobile (27) in the scoring table.

The fate of Inter is now in the hands of a stumble on the last day of Milan, currently first in the standings with a two-point lead. “Sassuolo is an excellent team with individuality and technique. Without a doubt, it will be a last day open to all possibilities”, Inzaghi declared at a press conference. To close, the coach was full of praise for Lautaro: “After Spezia he hasn’t missed a game anymore, he’s a champion. For us it is important and now it is finishing off a lot, it is not a discovery. It was good, because even when he wasn’t in the best shape, he worked hard to score for the team again.”

