The two most sensitive casualties that Cruz Azul would suffer for the Clausura 2022

Jonathan Rodríguez could go to MLS by 2022. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The Scream Mexico A21 came to an end for him Blue Cross, being eliminated in the repechage instance at the hands of the Rayados de Monterrey. Therefore, the rumors of possible casualties Facing the Closing 2022, one would be the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez, who has become a cement figure and essential element for obtaining the ninth star.

The Uruguayan forward lost prominence with the Machine during the Opening 2021, due to a large number of calls with the Uruguay national team, Besides of complicated and overloaded calendar of the Noria and some injury that took him away from the courts this semester.

However, the drop in the football level of the Little head It also goes through a need that the Uruguayan attacker has for change of scene, after the title obtained in the Guardi1anes 2021, which could be one of the reasons that diverted him from the group objectives.

On the other hand, according to David medrano and sources close to Jonathan Rodríguez’s environment, the player already had approaches with a team from the MLS, a situation that would complicate its continuity in the Liga BBVA MX. Despite this, inside the cement institution they affirm that for the moment have not received any offer by the scoring champion from the previous tournament.

Jonathan Rodríguez was the author of the goal that gave the league title in Guard1aens 2021 to Cruz Azul. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



It should be remembered that Guard1anes 2021, in which champions came out, the Little head managed to mark a total of 11 goals to be crowned scoring leader during the regular phase, above the French, Andre Pierre Gignac. In addition to playing a total of 21 matches.

In this way, the Uruguayan team will close the 2021 with scarcely 11 matches played, in which in six it was headline. Just scored three goals throughout the tournament, obtaining a different statistic than what he had been showing since his arrival at Mexico.

For its part, the Machine has not issued its response in this regard. However, they would not frown upon selling it, because it remains one year of contract and in case of not closing your transfer, the current champion from Mx League could risk leaving for free. This situation could not be allowed by the celestial directive, since it is one of its more expensive transfers throughout the club’s history.

Luis Romo could be withdrawn from Cruz Azul for the next Clausura 2022. (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Midfielder Luis Romo is another key element that could be low for Cruz Azul, due to the lack of have the financial resources for its renovation and will begin to hear offers for the Mexican, after becoming one of the important players during the obtaining of the title in the Closing 2021. It is worth mentioning that the player also has a contract year.

That is why in the Noria they will begin to listen to offers for the Aztec soccer player, with the aim of recovering some of the money that they invested a couple of years ago in his signing, from the White Roosters from Queretaro. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the short time in the contract that he has left with the club is a factor that reduces the value of his token.

“A couple of European teams are interested and the cement manufacturers hope that they will ratify it by presenting concrete offers for the player. By having only one year of contract, the Blues are aware that if an offer comes, it will be low economically due to the little time remaining for the commitment and the temptation that the player can leave for free in a year ”, mentioned David Medrano.

