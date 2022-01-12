The two novelties that the list of the Argentine national team will have for the next qualifying date

After the goalless draw against Brazil, Scaloni already diagrammed the list for the next two dates

A new date of South American Qualifiers approaches slowly and Lionel Scaloni must make the list of summoned to represent the Argentine team in the best possible way. With the detail that the Albiceleste he secured his ticket to the Qatar World Cup At the end of last year, the coach has the opportunity to test new talents who will seek to fight with the dream of being present at the highest event in football.

Although they have not yet released the official payroll from the AFA, in Italy they went ahead and announced the –at least– two surprises that there will be in the DT’s summons: Giovanni Simeone and Nehuén Pérez.

The first club to communicate the news was the Hellas Verona. “Simeone returns to the Argentine squad. The Argentine national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, summoned the forward of the Gialloblù for the next matches, both valid for qualification for the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The one born in 1995 will play the games on January 27 against Chile in Calama and in Córdoba, on February 1, against Colombia ”, wrote in a publication the Serie A club.

A short time later, the Udinese followed in the footsteps and also reported two calls: “Nahuel Molina and Nehuén Pérez have been named in the last team of Argentina. Congratulations on your international calls, guys!”. Although the appearance of the right-back is nothing new since he competes for the position hand in hand with Gonzalo Montiel, the defender who emerged in Argentinos Juniors and has a long history in the youth of the Albiceleste It is a news highlight.

Pérez had been on Argentina’s substitute bench for the first time in a friendly against Uruguay at the end of 2019 and then also added presences between the relays against Peru, Paraguay and Ecuador for Qualifying, although it has not yet had its official premiere in the major.

What of Cholito, 26, is an award for his great present: he adds 5 friendly matches with the National Team and 1 goal. Although he has not added official minutes since 2018, he was among the substitutes for Qualifying against Ecuador at the end of 2020.

Hellas Verona started the news of the summoned

Notably the first list to be published by Lionel Scaloni at the end of this week or the beginning of the next It will be composed of about 40 footballers and more on the dates of the matches will be a cut to make the final roster. On the last day of the South American Qualifiers, for example, those who did not pass the filter were Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela.

If in the near future the summoned players are not to face Chile on January 27 and Colombia on February 1It is still a good sign to be taken into account by the coach of the Argentine team in the first days of a World Cup year. Simeone has been doing a great season in Italy with 12 goals in the domestic championship and Nehuén Pérez stood as one of Udinese’s starting centrals, providing security in the background.

It is worth remembering that Scaloni will not give away anything since at present is the team with the longest streak of matches without losing in the entire world of football. After the goalless draw in San Juan against Brazil, this sum amounted to 27 games undefeated. A brand that goes hand in hand with the moment a team is going through that will reach the World Cup as one of the candidates to beat.

Molina and Pérez will also be part of the preliminary list

KEEP READING:

The love story of Sergio Agüero and Sofía Calzetti: the secrets of a low-key couple

The revelation of a former Real Madrid goalkeeper: “I saw Messi say things you can’t imagine”