The two secret couples they didn’t show you on Love Is Blind

Ever since Netflix dropped their new relationship show Love Is Blind, followers have been going wild with hypothesis.

The collection – which sees couples relationship and getting engaged with out seeing each other – has had everybody speaking, with many questioning whether or not any of the couples are nonetheless collectively after the explosive finale, which noticed some tie the knot.

However what some viewers didn’t discover concerning the weird relationship show, is that there have been truly two different couples who didn’t get featured on the remainder of the collection regardless of discovering a connection within the pods.

After popping the query, Cameron and Lauren, Amber and Barnett, Giannina and Damian, Mark and Jessica, Kenny and Kelly and Diamond and Carlton had been all whisked away on a romantic baecation to Mexico.

Nevertheless, Rory Newbrough and Danielle Drouin, and Westley Baer and Lexie Skipper – who additionally bought engaged – had been left behind.

So why had been they minimize from the show? And who’re they?

Right here’s every part we all know concerning the secret couples…

Why had been the lacking couples minimize from Love is Blind?

In response to Rory, he and Westley had been informed by producers that they didn’t have the assets to ship them to Mexico after the pod experiments.

Talking to PEOPLE, he mentioned: “As we had been getting ready to go to the Mexico journey, the leads of the show got here in and mentioned, ‘Hey, we had been anticipating perhaps one or two [engagements]. The exhibits we’ve completed earlier than, we’ve by no means had this a lot success. We ready for 5. Then we bought eight engagements, so we needed to choose who we had been going to observe.’”

He continued: “We bought our telephones again. They thanked us graciously and mentioned, ‘Sorry, we simply don’t have sufficient to cowl all people.’”

A consultant for the show mentioned the choice “really boiled all the way down to bandwidth” as a result of they “didn’t anticipate such success.”

“They virtually picked names out of a hat as a result of it was exhausting to foretell what the outcomes could be for anybody,” they added.

On account of them being minimize from the show, Rory and Danielle and Westley and Lexie’s experiments within the pods bought little or no air time, however that’s to not say the expertise didn’t work for them…

Rory and Danielle

Rory – a 30-year-old Twitch Streamer – solely appeared to look on display when he was giving recommendation to his fellow individuals, nevertheless, he truly developed a love connection of his personal with Danielle.

By day six of the experiment, he began falling for her, saying: “What I realised concerning the course of shouldn’t be solely was I higher in a position to hear and be concerned with the dialog with nothing distracting me, I used to be additionally in a position to actually tune into how I used to be feeling.”

He added: “So once we would speak and I’d take heed to myself like, ‘Oh my God, she’s having results on me.’”

The pair – who even cooked meals for one another throughout their instances within the pod – had an instantaneous connection, which led to Rory popping the query.

However after assembly in particular person, disappointment struck as they had been informed they wouldn’t be going on the Mexico journey.

Nonetheless, they took it on the chin and determined to take their very own journey to Miami – nevertheless, they break up upon returning to Atlanta, as Danielle had unresolved emotions for his or her castmate Matt Thomas.

Regardless of the breakup, they stay associates.

Westley and Lexie

Love Is Blind followers would possibly keep in mind self-proclaimed quick man Westley from early on within the collection.

“I’m quick, and there are girls on the market that received’t date guys which are shorter,” Westley – who’s 5ft 9in – revealed at the start of the journey.

Regardless of his insecurities, nevertheless, the 29-year-old did handle to seek out love with Lexie – who couldn’t give a rattling about his top.

The duo instantly hit it off, and after the experiment continued seeing one another. Nevertheless, after three months, Westley determined on a profession change which took him away from Lexie as he moved to China.

Westley and Lexie now reside just a few condominium buildings away from one another in New York. They speak and hang around frequently, with West, 29, saying they may revisit their romance as soon as the show dies down.

Appears like love was actually blind for these two!

The Love Is Blind reunion particular will air on Netflix on Thursday fifth March 2020