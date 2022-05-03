The two teams that will have the opportunity to enter Formula 1 in the 2026 season

Audi and Porsche are shaping up to enter in 2026 while VW has detached itself from any possibility

Rumors of new teams entering the exciting world of formula 1 They have been around for several years. Waiting for an official voice, there are two companies that always appear in the vicinity of the maximum automobile event: Audi y Porsche. Waiting for new regulations within the competition, the CEO of Volkswagen, Herbert Diessappeared in an interview this Monday dwhere he brought to light the possibility of both brands entering the circuit.

“Porsche has to be the sportiest car brand in the world, so Porsche has to do motorsports. And you come to the conclusion: if Porsche does motorsport, the most efficient thing is to do Formula 1. You almost have to put a mark on that,” the president opined. And he added about it: “Audi is a much weaker brand than Porsche. You can’t command such a high price. Audi actually has a better case for Formula 1 because it has much more potential for the brand.”.

With the mindset of an entrepreneur, Diess explained the reasons why brands would enter the competition. “Audi transfers four or five billion dollars a year to Wolfsburg and will transfer even more with Formula 1.”, explained about economic power. Furthermore, he reconfirmed his position: “Then you just run out of arguments. You can say: ‘But I don’t believe in Formula 1’, but there are good arguments that Formula 1 will grow, even in the future. Why should you restrict them, if it is so that more money comes in?”.

The Volkswagen president received questions from the Wolfsburg community and answered them on YouTube (Photo: Reuters)

However, Herbert explained that a long-term plan is needed if you want to break into motorsport’s elite. “As Markus Duesman, Chairman of Audi and former head of powertrains at BMW F1, always tells me, you usually get a second back a season on a mid-sized race track just by optimizing the details. But you can’t catch up when you join a new team: you need five or 10 years to be among the first. In other words, you can only get on board if you have a major rule change.”plot.

For this reason, the CEO points to an expansion of Formula 1 within four years: “That came now and it will also pass in the direction of 2026, when the engines will be electrified to a much greater extenteven with synthetic fuels. That means you need a new engine development and you need three or four years to develop a new engine.

Already with a date on the calendar marked, Diess confirmed that he would join. “The two premium brands think it is the right thing to do and are prioritizing it”revealed though confirmed that the Volkswagen name will not be part of the company’s F1 plans, instead both Porsche and Audi have committed to entering F1 separately. “VW will not be involved. It doesn’t fit and the brand won’t participate.”he concluded.

KEEP READING:

Ayrton Senna’s secret girlfriend gives details of her passionate love story: the letters the pilot sent her and the confession before her death

The incredible plane of Max Verstappen, the F1 champion: it is worth 12 million euros and it is super luxurious

Earthquake in Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton’s message in the face of rumors of retirement before the end of the season