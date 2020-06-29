The U.K.’s Brit Music Awards Postponed to May 2021 – Variety

Subsequent 12 months’s version of the Brit Awards, the annual showcase for the U.Ok. music business, is transferring from its regular February slot and can now happen on May 11, the organizers have introduced. That is with a view to attracting a full complement of music stars.

The awards’ organizers, commerce physique BPI, made the choice after consulting with the music business, sponsor Mastercard, broadcaster ITV and AEG, house owners of the venue, London’s O2 Enviornment.

“Together with the numerous security and logistical issues of staging an enormous awards ceremony in February for these placing the occasion on in addition to the company, we imagine that this transfer will give a fairer alternative to all artists, in addition to guaranteeing a mixture of enormous home and world superstars that yearly attend and carry out on the present,” BPI mentioned in a press release.

“We would like to ensure that The Brits delivers the excellent manufacturing ranges, famous person performances and dwell pleasure that make it the most important night time in music,” mentioned Geoff Taylor, chief govt, BPI and BRIT Awards Ltd. “We imagine that the easiest way to obtain this in 2021 is to transfer the present again a number of months to May, and we’re already at work planning a spectacular occasion that can remind us how necessary music has been in getting us all by these troublesome instances.”

The eligibility interval for the awards shall be altered accordingly.

The 40th version of the awards have been held as per regular in February this 12 months. It featured Billie Eilish performing dwell the theme tune of James Bond movie “No Time to Die”; Lewis Capaldi rendering his breakout No.1 single “Somebody You Cherished’; and Celeste performing “Unusual.” The present additionally featured a medley of hits from Stormzy.