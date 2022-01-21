The Ubuntu desktop becomes obsolete as its rivals innovate and Pop!_OS introduces the design of the new version of COSMIC

Normally, if software is available for Linux, we know that one of the distributions in which we can install it is Ubuntu. Its number of users and its ease of installation and use have made it the benchmark ‘desktop distribution’ in the Linux ecosystem During the last years.

And yet, despite that prominent role, when it comes to the desktop Ubuntu appears to be a fading powerhouse, one that has stopped innovating and it no longer leads the way for other distributions, but merely reacts to them.





After Unity, innovation is over

Canonical already took its first step back when abandoned the development of its own desktop environment, the famous Unity with which the company dreamed of leading the desktop/mobile convergence. Discarded that aspiration, and given the cost of developing Unity alone, its managers decided to return to using the historic GNOME.

They did, yes. patching GNOME to continue to offer a Unity-like user experience. This was in 2018, and the four years since then have made it clear that where pre-Unity Ubuntu contributed numerous extensions to enrich the GNOME ecosystem (such as MeMenu or Notify-OSD), the post-Unity is limited to what has already been said: to adapt GNOME to its differentiated ‘look’, while this desk continues to evolve on your own.

And furthermore, this adaptation only slows down the arrival of the new GNOME functions to Ubuntu users: by the time Ubuntu 21.10 landed with GNOME 40 (conveniently customized by Canonical) under its arm, GNOME 41 had already been offered by other distributions for some time.



GNOME en Ubuntu

While no other distribution joined Ubuntu to develop Unity, in recent times there have been several desktops created specifically for one distribution that have ended up being extended to others, including Ubuntu itself, as is the case with Deepin or Budgie.

The sons seek the father’s throne (and they are working on it)

Paradoxically, they are some of the distributions that use the base of Ubuntu, but not its desktop, which are contributing to its obsolescence. Thus, for example, elementary OS’s renowned Pantheon environment offers a modern, elegant and lightweight desktop, accompanied by a whole series of distribution-specific applications, with a distinctive and homogeneous user experience.



Pantheon and elementary OS

But, without a doubt, Ubuntu’s great rival on the rise is Pop!_OS, a distribution created by the renowned computer manufacturer (with Linux pre-installed) System76, which last summer already presented its new COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components) desktop, an environment that offers an experience not very far removed from that of GNOME (although with novelties such as the division of the activity view into ‘applications’ and ‘work areas’, or the prominence of your launcher)…

…but at the same time it is able to fish in the fishery of tiled window managers, an alternative increasingly popular for friends to manage their work environment by pulling keyboard. All this thanks to COSMIC’s customization capacity, which allows us to easily choose between a ‘look&feel’ similar to that of GNOME, or that of Windows 10/11 or that of macOS.

And now, that we have just seen the first screenshots of what should be the next version of COSMIC Desktop, its differences with respect to GNOME grow, betting —for example— on individualized applets where GNOME groups them in its great ‘status menu’. Some applets that can also be easily repositioned to establish our own workflows:





COSMIC, an environment developed in Rust, one of the fashionable programming languages, takes advantage of the power offered by the new libadwaita libraries adopted by GNOME 41 to fix UI consistency issues in GTK apps, as well as add responsiveness to different screen types (including mobile).



