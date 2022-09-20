The UK pledged to maintain military aid to Ukraine in 2023

Ukrainian soldiers are trained by the British Army in the south of the United Kingdom (REUTERS / Toby Melville / File)

The United Kingdom is committed to match in 2023 the military aid provided to Ukraine this year, estimated at 2.3 billion pounds ($2.625 million)reported this Tuesday the British Government before the visit of the prime minister, Liz Trussto the UN General Assembly.

According to a statement released today, Truss wants to use her visit to New York to strengthen the UK’s commitment to the security and territorial integrity of Ukraineas well as continue with the military, humanitarian and political support to that country.

The Executive pointed out that Truss will tell world leaders that it is necessary eliminate energy dependency on Russia to put an end to the economic blackmail of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Liz Truss speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File

In the last two weeks the world has witnessed a significant moment in the Ukraine war, with territory in the east of the country liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces, it adds.

The UK is the second largest military donor to Ukraine, having trained 27,000 members of the Ukrainian armed forces since 2015.while in the last year it has provided air defense systems, armored vehicles and non-lethal military equipment.

“Ukraine’s victories in recent weeks have been inspiring. Time and time again, these brave people have defied doubters and shown what they can do when given the military, economic and political support they need,” the Conservative prime minister said in the statement.

A Ukrainian soldier walks among the graves of unidentified civilians and soldiers, in a makeshift cemetery in the city of Izium, recently liberated during a counteroffensive operation in the Kharkiv region (REUTERS / Oleksandr Khomenko)

“My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to support them every step of the way. Your safety is our safety”, he added.

On the energy situation, Truss stressed that Putin “has sent millions of people in Europe into a colder and more difficult winter” and added that many lives “are being manipulated by dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all.”

