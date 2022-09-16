The UK trained 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers in urban warfare

Ukrainian soldiers fire a shell from an M777 howitzer near the front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

The UK trained nearly 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers under Operation Interflex (a program that combines various military training techniques)revealed on Wednesday the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The soldiers received training in techniques of offensive and defensive actions in urban areas. In addition, they were instructed in medicine and first aid, engineering, and psychological and tactical training.

In addition to the British military, instructors from Canada, the Netherlands, Ukraine and New Zealand participated in the training courses.

“Operation Interflex is one of the vivid examples of international support for Ukraine and convincing proof that the country is not alone in the fight against Russian aggression,” said the General Staff of Ukraine.

The next training will be aimed at the lower-ranking commanders of the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian soldiers rest on the road as they make their way to a front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkov region, Ukraine. September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Separately, Denmark will also send military instructors to help train Ukrainian soldiers and intends to train Ukrainian officers on its territory.

The Danish Defense Minister, Morten Bodskov, it pledged in June to train 10,000 soldiers at British bases over a four-year period.

“There will be training in Denmark,” Bodskov told the Danish agency. Ritzau. “I can’t give more details, but there will be training of the Ukrainian army in Denmark,” she added.

The instructors will provide basic military training, including urban combat and tactical operations, to Ukrainian soldiers with little or no military experience, Defense Minister Morten Bodskov told the newspaper. Jyllands-Posten.

Denmark has contributed to British and Canadian training missions in Ukraine since 2015 and has provided weapons and cybersecurity support to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor in February, the ministry said.

A Kamaz truck speeds away from the front line loaded with grim-faced Ukrainian soldiers. They are the members of the 81st Brigade who received the order to withdraw from the front in the east of the country to regain strength before the advance of the Russians.

In August, the UK and Denmark announced that they would provide further financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Britain, which has already donated advanced weapons systems to Ukraine, said it would send more multiple launch rocket systems.

It will also donate a “significant number” of M31A1 precision-guided missiles, which can engage targets up to 80km away.

“This latest tranche of military support will allow the Ukrainian armed forces to continue defending themselves against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery.UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement.

Denmark will increase its financial aid to Ukraine by 110 million euros ($114 million), Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.

“This is a war against the values ​​on which Europe and the free world are built… Today we reaffirm our commitment to support Ukraine,” he said.

With the new measures, Denmark’s total aid to Ukraine since the start of the war exceeds 3 billion Danish kroner ($417 million).

