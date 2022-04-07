The UK wants to have its own NFT this summer, its coin factory is already working on it

The UK government has announced its plans to mint its own non-fungible token or NFT and they want this to serve as a boost to become “world leader” in the cryptocurrency space. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has asked the Royal Mint – the government company responsible for minting coins for the UK – to create and issue this NFT.

NFTs have gained a lot of traction in the last year thanks to the growing adoption by celebrities and large companies. Although at the same time, these assets used to invest (and sometimes also to try to cheat with those investments), lose their value in most cases.

What you haven’t specified is how that official UK NFT is going to be or what function it is going to fulfill beyond showing the country’s commitment to these technologies. It must be remembered that this initiative would not be entirely new. Ukraine’s digital transformation ministry announced a few weeks ago its plan to create NFTs to finance its armed forces.

What are NFTs and why does a kitten avatar SELL for $115.00

More regulations for the NFT

In addition to this, the minister announced a series of measures that the UK will take to subject digital assets to greater regulation. There are also plans to include stablecoins in the current regulations of the United Kingdom about electronic payments. It must be remembered that last year, the London government announced that the country was investigating the possibility of creating its own digital currency.

The country’s authorities also want to ask the Legal Commission to consider the legal status of blockchain-based communities known as decentralized autonomous organizations (OAD).

Insights on Web3





Minister John Glen has said that the government is also looking at other aspects of cryptocurrencies, including the so-called Web3, a move that proposes a more decentralized version of the internet built on blockchain technology.

Web3 refers to the idea of ​​a decentralized internet powered by blockchain, the technology that underpins various cryptocurrencies, which also has its critics such as that “is full of chaos and anarchy“, which makes it impossible to find hackers even if there are large cryptocurrency thefts as happened a few days ago.