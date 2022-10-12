The Ukrainian Army advanced in Kherson and recaptured five towns occupied by Russia

Ukrainian soldiers have liberated new territories in the areas that Putin says he has annexed

The Ukrainian Presidency announced on Wednesday that its forces had recaptured five Russian-occupied towns in the southern region of Khersonone of which Moscow claims to have annexed.

“The Ukrainian armed forces liberated five more towns in the Berislav district of the Kherson region: Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone,” the presidency said.

the ukrainian forces they deployed a counteroffensive in this region for weeks controlled by Russian troops from the very beginning of the war.

Hundreds of meters away, three huge Russian BM-27 Hurricane rocket launchers have been reduced to mere steel skeletons. On the southern front Ukrainian soldiers, encouraged by their recent successes, want to reach the city of Kherson by Christmas.

Initially facing strong Russian resistance, the Ukrainian army has made notable gains since early October, especially on the banks of the Dnieper River, south of the industrial city of Kryvyi Rig.

“The Russians say that they have organized their withdrawal, but when you organize your departure you don’t leave your weapons, your underwear or your pillows”, mocks “Doc”, a Ukrainian lifeguard.

Oleksiy, a member of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defense Forces Falcon unit, scans the terrain for Russian-made mines as Viter flies a Leleka-100 drone back to base after a mission

In the region, the kyiv troops attacked bridges several times to disrupt the logistics supply of the Moscow forces.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia has claimed to have annexed, a decision not recognized by kyiv or its Western allies.

“The enemy’s morale is low and they are on the run. The second largest army in the world is afraid of the number 22″boasts “Kappa” (mouth guard), commander of an artillery unit.

“We should increase our speed instead of reducing it to push them to the other side of the river,” as the Ukrainians have advanced west of the Dnieper River, while the Russians remain firmly in control of the eastern part, it adds.

But the maneuver does not seem obvious, since the positions have been frozen in recent days. Moscow’s troops have regrouped behind a new defensive line that they have heavily reinforced even with concrete. They also called in numerous soldiers as reinforcements.

The Ukrainians swept their enemy in the north of the Kherson region in early October thanks to the fact that the Russians were in “numerical inferiority”, explains George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ZAPORIZHZHIA WITHOUT ENERGY

At the southern nuclear power plant in ZaporizhzhiaSurrounded by Russian troops, external power needed for its crucial security systems was cut off again for the second time in five days, the director of Russia’s nuclear watchdog agency announced. United Nations.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is without external power

The observers of IAEA at the plant reported the interruption and said that the emergency diesel generators kept the nuclear safety equipment running, said the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi.

“This repeated loss of external energy (…) is a very worrying development and underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety and security zone around the siteGrossi tweeted.

New Russian attacks were also reported in the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia, according to a local official.

For its part, the main Russian national security agency announced on Wednesday the arrest of eight people accused of being involved in the explosion on the main bridge connecting Russia with Crimea.

The Federal Security Service, known by the Russian acronym FSB, said it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over Saturday’s attack, which damaged the Kerch Bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, a crucial route for passengers. and merchandise, a million-dollar work sponsored by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

(With information from AFP)

