The Ukrainian Army hacked the website of the Wagner group

The Army of Information Technologies (IT) of Ukraine announced the hacking of the group’s website Wagner.

As reported by the The Kyiv IndependentUkraine’s cyber soldiers claimed to have control over all the data on the mercenary group’s website.

“We have all the personal data of the mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer and rapist will be severely punished”, wrote the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, on Telegram this September 19.

“Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! ”, The official added in his message.

The official accompanied his message with a photo of the cover of the intervened website

A MERCENARY COMPANY

Shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prestigious daily The Times published a chilling news: the fearsome Grupo Wagner I was in Kiev and aimed to find the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky. It was about 400 mercenaries who were given the mission of assassinating the national leader to overthrow his government and place one that is controlled by Moscow.

The government of Zelensky Since then, a search forrussian saboteurs” in the streets of the capital. They would be part of the command of the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who leads the fierce and trained mercenaries. The agents were waiting for the order of the Kremlin to attack, and list of 23 goals also included the entire cabinet, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschkoand his brother Wladimirboth former boxing champions who have become iconic figures in the Ukrainian capital’s first line of defense.

Private military companies, such as the Wagner Group, have become in recent years a vital tool with which Russia expands its influence in the world while defending their interests. Currently, there is a presence of Russian mercenaries in at least 30 countries on four continents, which demonstrates the expansion of this phenomenon that it had in the conflict of Ukraine in 2014 his first essay.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Although mercenary companies are technically illegal under the Constitution Russian, the truth is that they have become a key component of the “hybrid warfare” strategy What is he doing? Moscow and offer the Russian head of state, Vladimir Putina medium with which “execute its political goals and advance Russian national security interests around the world”, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In general, according to the authors of ‘The wars of the Moscow mercenaries’, these security firms are in the hands of oligarchs close to the Kremlinas is the case with Prigozhinvery close to Putin and which is subject to sanctions by USA.

One of its main tasks is to prop up Russian foreign policy and expand its influence worldwide, since thanks to the mercenaries Moscow can support certain countries or partners. As for the tasks they perform, its main task is to train and equip the security forces of the host country or some local militia, which includes training in specialized combat tasks, such as the use of snipers or anti-aircraft defense. In addition, they work to protect local authorities, even becoming the bodyguards of presidents, as is the case with Central African Republic.

