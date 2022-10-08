The Ukrainian army has already recovered more than 2,400 square kilometers of territory invaded by Russia

Volodimir Zelensky (Photos: Presidency of Ukraine, official representation)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyassured that in the last offensive of the Ukrainian army already they have liberated 2,434 square kilometers of territory invaded by Russia since Februaryas well as 96 locations.

“This week alone, our soldiers liberated from the Russian pseudo-referendum 776 square kilometers of territory in the east of our country and 29 settlements, including six in the Luhansk region,” he said.

In all, as Zelensky stated in his usual late-night speech, “2,434 square kilometers of our territory and 96 settlements have already been liberated since the beginning of this offensive operation”.

“There are also good results in the south of Ukraine this week: we are freeing our land and our people from the pseudo-referendum every day”, he narrowed down.

The president’s statements came before it was known that at least three people were killed in an explosion that damaged the Crimean bridge, as announced this Saturday by Russian investigators, who claimed to have identified the driver of the bomb truck that caused the detonation. “According to preliminary data, three people died”, probably “the passengers of a vehicle that was near the truck when it exploded”, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

Ukraine celebrated the damage to a part of the Crimean bridge due to a fuel tank fire this morning, but without clarifying at any time an alleged responsibility, according to statements collected by the Ukrainian news agency UKrinform.

The Ukrainian air force reported on its Telegram account of the destruction of the bridge: “This morning on the Crimean bridge. The fuel tanks are on fire. Part of the road was also destroyed! Everything will be Ukraine!”, says the message from the Ukrainian air force, which is accompanied by images of the destroyed bridge.

Mijailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky, stated: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled”.

The explosion of a truck on the Crimean bridge caused the fire of seven fuel tanks of a train that was moving in the direction of the annexed Ukrainian peninsula and left the infrastructure partially damaged, according to the Russian National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) on Saturday.

The NAC stressed that the circumstances of the explosion are being clarified.

The explosion of the bridge in Crimea (REUTERS / Stringer)

According to Tass, “there was a partial collapse of two sections of the automobile part of the bridge“, said. The arch over the navigable part was not damaged.

According to the news agency UKrinformwhich cites the channel Crimean Wind Telegramtraffic on the Crimean bridge has completely stopped, and huge queues have formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

On September 7, the Ukrainian military high command admitted for the first time to having attacked several military targets on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, in one of which it would have destroyed ten Russian combat aircraft.

For the Kremlin, an attack on the Crimean bridge would be a red line that would not allow to go unansweredas they have repeated on several occasions from the Presidency and the Ministry of Defense.

