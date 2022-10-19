The Ukrainian Army has destroyed 223 Iranian drones since Putin stepped up his attacks on civilian targets.

High precision kamikaze drone

The Ukrainian air force said on Wednesday that it destroyed 223 drones Iranians since the second half of September, information that denies the regime’s denial of Tehran of supplying weapons and drones to Russia for their invasion of Ukraine.

“Since it was shot down a first drone kamikaze Shahed 136 of Iranian manufacture over the Ukrainian territory on September 13 in Kupiansk, the air defense of the air force and other components of the defense forces destroyed 223 drones of this type,” the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

Ukraine denounced on Monday that Russia attacked kyiv again with a multitude of “suicide drones”, an act that left three dead, according to the Ukrainian authorities, almost eight months after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“This morning, Russian terrorists again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in three regions”, lamented the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denis Shmigal, who mentioned “five drone attacks” in kyiv and “missile attacks” in Dnipropetrovsk (center-east) and Sumi (northeast).

Los iranian dronesused massively in recent days by Russia to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure, they are a symbol of the “military and political failure” of the Russian troopsUkrainian President Volodimir Zelensky declared on Tuesday.

Rl President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelensky

“The fact that Russia asks Iran for help is the Kremlin’s recognition of its military and political failure,” Zelensky said in his daily speech posted on social media.

More than a thousand Ukrainian towns are deprived of electricity due to Russian bombing, which, according to Ukraine, destroyed 30% of the country’s power plants in just over a week.

“Currently, 1,162 localities (…) are without electricity,” said the spokesman for the emergency services on Tuesday, Oleksandr Jorunzhyiafter Russia returned to attack energy infrastructure in the morning.

“Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, leading to massive outages across the country,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

In recent days, Russia has carried out some “190 bombardments with missiles, suicide drones and artillery in 16 Ukrainian regions,” Jorunzhyi said.

In that offensive, 70 people were killed and 240 wounded, it added.

When the dreaded unmanned flying device appears in the blue sky of Kiev With its noise similar to that of a lawnmower, the screams begin: the “suicide” drones sent by Russia harvest panic among the population of the Ukrainian capital.

The Iranian Shahed, which Russia has renamed the Grant-2has an explosive charge and can hover over their targets before launching themselves at them. They can be launched in quick succession from platforms. Their characteristic A-shaped design makes them easy to identify.

Russia has also used these aircraft in other parts of Ukraine in recent weeks. to attack urban centers and infrastructure such as power stations.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Russia renewed its attacks with Iranian suicide drones on civilian targets in Ukraine: at least four killed in kyiv

Zelensky said that the Iranian drones used by Russia are a symbol of its “military and political failure”

This is how the waves of Iranian suicide drones launched by Putin over kyiv fall