The Ukrainian counteroffensive advances in the south and east on the territories annexed by Putin to Russia

Ukrainians raise the flag in Myrolyubivka, Kherson Description: The counter-offensive continues in the east and south of the country

The ukrainian counteroffensive harvest new and rapid advances against Russian troops in the east and south of the countryrecovering more locations with strategic weight that force a withdrawal of the invading forces and unleash more and more internal criticism with an eye on the Kremlin.

After delivering a key blow by liberating Lyman, a logistics hub in Donetsk, Ukrainian forces continue their advance and they enter Luhansk.

The pro-Russian leaders themselves acknowledge the losses. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to cross the administrative border of the Luhansk People’s Republic and gain a foothold in the direction of the Lisychansk settlement”, Andrey Marochko, military leader of the self-proclaimed region, said on Telegram on Monday.

For his part, the pro-Russian military analyst and blogger Yuriy Podolyaka reported that the Ukrainian forces continued their offensive towards the towns of Svatove and Kreminna, also in Luhansk. “Given the threat that hangs over our group in the Borova settlement area, it has been decided to withdraw it to the line of the Zherebets river, which has been done tonight“, wrote.

On another front, Ukrainian forces made this Monday their greatest advance in the south of the country since the war beganbreaking into the front line and rapidly advancing along the Dnipro River, threatening to encircle thousands of Russian troops.

kyiv did not give official confirmation of the progress, but Russian sources acknowledged that a Ukrainian tank offensive had advanced tens of kilometers along the western bank of the river, recovering a series of towns along the way.

Ukrainian troops pose in Lyman (via Reuters)

A Ukrainian soldier talks with his comrades in Bakhmut (AP)

The advance is a reflection of recent Ukrainian successes in the east that have turned the war against Russia on its head, even as Moscow has tried to up the ante by annexing territory, ordering mobilization and threatening nuclear retaliation.

“The information is tense, let’s put it that way, because there was progress”, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed leader in the occupied parts of the Ukrainian province of Kherson, admitted to Russian state television. “There is a settlement called Dudchany, right along the Dnipro River, and right there, in that region, there was a breakthrough. There are settlements that are occupied by Ukrainian forces,” he said.

Dudchany is about 40 kilometers south of where the front line was just a day earlier.indicating one of the fastest advances in the war and by far the fastest in the southwhere Russian forces had dug in in heavily reinforced positions along a mostly static front line since the first weeks of the invasion.

Although kyiv remained almost completely silent, as it has in the past during major offensives, some officials described what they called unconfirmed reports of progress. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, posted a photo of Ukrainian soldiers posing with their flag on top of a golden statue of an angel. He said that it was the village of Mikhailivka, some 20 kilometers beyond the previous front.

Ukrainian soldiers in Mikhailivka

“In recent days, we have seen the first photo of Osokorivka… we have seen our troops near the entrance to Mikhailivka, we have seen our troops in Khreschenivka, by the monument. This means that Zolota Balka is also under the control of our armed forces, and it means that our armed forces are moving powerfully along the banks of the Dnipro, near Beryslav“, said to Reuters Serhiy Khlan, a member of the Kherson regional council, naming the villages in the area.

“Officially, there is no such information yet, but Russian networks that are panicking… absolutely confirm these photos”.

Russian military bloggers close to Moscow have increasingly acknowledged that Ukraine has a superior human forcebacked by tank units, in the area.

A Russian-based officer in the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, admitted in a video statement Monday morning that Ukrainian forces “have penetrated a little further.” However, he insisted that “everything is under control” and that “Russia’s defense system is working” in the region.

Soldiers in Borovaya, another town recovered in the last hours

Russia’s recent loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had been using as a transportation and logistics hub, dealt a further blow to the Kremlin, which intends to escalate the war by illegally annexing Ukraine’s four regions and increasing threats to use nuclear force.

The land grab by Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to take the conflict to a dangerous new level. It has also prompted Ukraine to formally apply for fast-track NATO membership.

After more than seven months of a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, even Russia’s most basic war goals are far from being achieved.

The vast army of a former superpower has been humiliated on the battlefield by a much smaller Ukrainian force backed with weapons, intelligence and advice from Western powers led by the United States.

Despite the recent declaration of annexation of four Ukrainian regions to the Russian Federation, the Kremlin acknowledged on Monday that it is not clear how it will mark the borders (with areas under the control of the Ukrainian army) and that it will have to “consult” with the local population.

