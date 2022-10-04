The Ukrainian counteroffensive again advanced in the south and east on the territories annexed by Putin

Ukrainian soldiers disarm the cannon of a captured Russian vehicle in Kharkiv (Reuters)

Ukrainian troops are making “substantial gains” in both the east and south of the country, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In the east, according to the institute, Ukrainian forces pushing from Lyman, in the region of Donetskthey may have reached the border of the neighboring Luhanskwhile moving east towards the city of Kreminna.

Advances in the east and on the southern front around Kherson they are noteworthy because Russian troops in that area “were previously considered one of Russia’s main conventional fighting forces,” the institute said.

The soldiers also burned a Russian flag



Pro-Russian officials admitted that the counter-offensive continues deep into Luhansk towards the Russian-occupied towns of Svatove and Kreminna.. “Given the threat that hangs over our group in the Borova settlement area, it has been decided to withdraw it to the Zherebets river line, which has been done tonight,” Yuriy Podolyaka wrote on Telegram on Monday.

“In the Kreminna area, the enemy is also not particularly active today (Monday), but the concentration of troops suggests that a new offensive in this direction (towards Svatove and Kreminna) should start any day,” he said.

Remnants of a bombardment between Svatove and Kupiansk

For his part, Igor Girkin, a Russian milblogger and former Russian intelligence service, reviewed the heavy fighting the day before on the Kherson front. “The main efforts of the enemy were directed in the direction of Beryslav – advancing near Dudchan (most of it taken by the enemy, our troops withdrew by blowing up the reservoir dam) and Davydov Brod, where the situation of our units is also deteriorating. constantly. The enemy has superiority in everything, even using aviation”, he acknowledged.

For their part, pro-Russian authorities maintained that in Luhansk and Kherson they have slowed down the Ukrainian advance in some parts, although they acknowledge the attempts of the kyiv Army to break through their defenses in Kreminna and Dudchany.

The military spokesman of the self-proclaimed people’s republic of Luhansk, Andréi Marochko, told the official agency TASS what Ukrainian troops continue to try to break through the defense near the city of Kreminna, but that the situation is under control. “The situation in the city of Kreminna is more or less calm, controlled, but the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defense line,” he noted.

In the southern region of Kherson, where the kyiv Army recaptured Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka on Monday, and Russian troops withdrew from Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka, the pro-Russian deputy head of the Kherson Military-Civil Administration, Kiril Stremoúsov, said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces are under fire near the town of Dudchany.

The current Ukrainian advance in the east and south comes after the liberation of more than 450 towns in the northeastern region of Kharkivwhere the eve of the reconquest of the city of Borova was also learned, according to the Ukrainian media outlet Pravda.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, indicated in his traditional evening speech to the people that “fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front” and that “the offensive movement of our army and all our defenders” continues. And he assured: “there are new locations released in various regions.”

(With information from EFE)

