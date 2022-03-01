The Ukrainian Elina Svitolina resigned from the Monterrey tournament so as not to face a Russian rival: she claimed “a clear position” in the world of tennis

Svitolina, in her participation in the Australian Open (REUTERS / Morgan Sette)

the ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced his resignation from the Monterrey Open to avoid facing a Russian rival in the Mexican tournament, while demanding that the governing entities of tennis comply with the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee so that athletes from Russia and Belarus play as “neutral”; that is, representing their federation and not the country.

Svitolina, the top seed in Monterrey, wrote a letter on Twitter saying she had no intention of playing in the first round against Anastasia Potapova “or in any other match against Russian or Belarusian players.” until the WTA women’s tour, the ATP men’s circuit and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) “comply with IOC recommendations” and prohibit competitors from those countries from wearing national symbols, colours, anthems or flags.

“I don’t blame any Russian athlete”Svitolina wrote. “They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland.”

Svitolina, 27 years old and wife, also a tennis player Gael Monfilshas twice reached the semifinals in Grand Slam tournaments. She has also won 16 titles on the WTA tour, peaked at number three, and is currently ranked No. 15 on the list..

Another Ukrainian tennis player, Lesia Tsurenkowrote on Twitter that she and others “We want to express our great surprise and anger at the lack of response about the situation in our motherland”.

Tsurenko, 32, who reached the US Open quarterfinals in 2018, called on the WTA to immediately condemn the Russian government.

The ITF canceled its tournaments in Russia “indefinitely” and will not schedule any tournaments this year in Belarus. It also postponed an event scheduled to take place in Ukraine in April, citing “high security concerns.”

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. We are constantly monitoring events and are in constant communication with the ITF Family, ITF Board and security experts to decide on next steps. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” the ITF said in a statement. “At this time our priority is the safety of all those who participate in the events. Of course we will release more information when possible, “added the Federation.

