The Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia has electricity again and one of its reactors is already working

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

The Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Europe, occupied by Russian forces and recently subjected to bombing, was reconnected to the electricity grid this Friday. a day after his disconnection, the Ukrainian operator announced.

“ One of the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia plant, interrupted the day before, was reconnected to the electricity grid today ” Friday at 14:04 (11:04 GMT), announced the operator Energoatom on Telegram, ensuring that the security systems were working normally.

Ukraine was preparing the reconnection to the electricity grid of its gigantic nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces and disconnected the day before.

“Preparatory works are underway” to reconnect two reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant to the network, Energoatom, the Ukrainian public operator of the four atomic plants in the country, previously indicated on Telegram. Zaporizhzhia is the largest in Europe .

According to Energoatom, a line supplying electricity was “repaired” produced by the plant to the Ukrainian power grid.

The plant was fed from the Ukrainian network through another line repairedspecified the operator, affirming that the equipment and security systems of the installation work normally.

The images that worry the world: fires near the largest nuclear plant in Europe (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine denounced on Thursday that the plant had been “totally disconnected” of the electrical network, “for the first time in its history”, because several power lines had been damaged.

The plant, which has six reactors with a total capacity of 6,000 megawatts, fell into the hands of Russian forces in March, as part of the military invasion of Ukraine that Moscow began on February 24. for weeks, Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of having bombed the plant compound.

The UN called for a demilitarized zone to be established around the plant to guarantee its safety and allow an international inspection mission to be sent..

On Thursday night, the adviser to the Minister of Energy, Lana Zerkalindicated that “next week” an inspection mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)according to media reports.

“Although the Russians agreed to allow the mission to travel through Ukrainian territory, they are artificially creating obstacles so that the mission does not reach that facility.”, He said, however, quoted by the same media.

