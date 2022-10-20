The Ukrainian people were awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought for resistance to the Russian invasion

Ukraine acknowledged that nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian people, awarded today with the Premio Sájarov Freedom of Conscience, has been the victim since last February of the greatest military aggression in Europe since the Second World War.

“What is the end of the war for us? Before we said: peace. Now we say: victory”, affirmed the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenskyon the Independence Day of your country.

The Ukrainians, who consider themselves descendants of the medieval kingdom of Rus (XIX-XII) just like the Russians, suffered untold during the famine caused by the forced collectivization of the land ordered by Stalin and during the Second World War, which left millions of dead.

But the current war unleashed by Russia February 24 is the greatest challenge that a country with barely 30 years of history has faced, since it was in 1991 when it became independent from the Soviet Union.

Draped in purple fabric, eleven coffins are lined up awaiting burial, each before a freshly dug grave in the Bucha cemetery. Among them eleven unknown, killed in March during the Russian occupation of this Ukrainian city near kyiv.

According to a report from the HIM released on Tuesday, 6,306 Ukrainians have been killed and almost 10,000 wounded in nearly eight months of fighting, although he admits the numbers may be higher.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office estimates that 438 children have died since February, among whom there would also be 815 minors injured.

The first weeks of the Russian military campaign included incursions, attacks and bombardments throughout almost the entire Ukrainian territory, from the border with Poland to the Black Sea coast, including the seizure of two nuclear power plants, Chernobyl y Zaporizhzhia.

The destruction in Zaporizhzhia by Russian attacks

Massive Russian bombing of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure resumed less than two weeks ago, just after the explosion at the bridge of Crimealinking the Russian mainland and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula.

Dozens of civilians have died in these bombings, which have disabled 30% of the energy potential of this country on the eve of the arrival of the harsh winter.

The United Nations denounces “indiscriminate” bombardments against populated areas with heavy weapons and cluster bombs, prohibited by international law.

Most Ukrainians would have lost their lives in these massive missile attacks launched by the Russian aircraft and fleet, which also destroyed numerous hospitals, schools and public buildings.

In total, some seven million Ukrainians have had to seek refuge abroad, to which must be added six million internally displaced persons.

Forensic doctors exhume bodies in Lyman, Donetsk region (REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra)

Ukrainian authorities have reported 40,843 war crimes at the hands of Russian soldiers as of Wednesday, mostly committed in northern Ukraine. Kiev and in the eastern region of Kharkivsomething repeatedly denied by the Kremlin.

The evidence came to light in early April, when the Russians abandoned the outskirts of the capital, and in September, when enemy troops withdrew from Kharkiv.

These crimes, of which there are numerous testimonies, were allegedly committed by Russian troops against the civilian population of the towns they temporarily occupied.

In the case of bushing30 kilometers from kyiv, the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office speaks of more than 400 bodies with signs of shooting, torture or trauma of varying severity, some of them exhumed from mass graves.

The independent international commission of the HIM for Ukraine he mentions the testimony of an official who discovered the bodies of eight civilians in a house where Russian soldiers were staying, to which must be added a dozen bodies lying in the streets.

A volunteer places a cross on the grave of one of the fifteen unidentified people killed by Russian troops, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Mass graves and torture chambers with at least 440 bodies, including soldiers with their hands tied and entire families with children, were also discovered after the release of Izium (Kharkiv).

“Europe can play a historic role by creating a special court” to judge war crimes, Zelensky has assured on more than one occasion in the last eight months.

In 2014 the Kremlin annexed Crimea and supported an armed uprising in the donbas which caused the outbreak of a conflict in which the pro-Russian separatists took control of half of the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

On September 30, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinsigned the annexation of approximately 15% of the territory of Ukraine by signing accession treaties with the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine, which denies any legitimacy to Putin’s decree, still controls part of the annexed territories and has recovered important towns in the east and south of the country in recent months.

According to the latest polls, a large majority of Ukrainians is determined to regain sovereignty over the entire national territory, including Crimea.

