The Ukrainian Shevchenko broke down at the Ballon d’Or gala when talking about the invasion of Russia: “It is very important to remember that the war continues”

The Ukrainian Andrei Shevchenko broke down at the Ballon d’Or gala when talking about the invasion of Russia: “It is very important to remember that the war continues”

Ukrainian former footballer Andriy Shevchenko could not contain the emotion this Monday in the delivery of the Ballon d’Or when he was invited on stage. The former striker, who gave her the award for the best soccer player last year, Alexia Putellas, was moved to remind his people that they have been suffering from the Russian invasion since the end of February. After expressing her heartfelt words, she received loud applause from those present.

“It is a very difficult moment. Since the war began for the Ukrainians. I am very proud of how my country defended itself and fought to be free”, began the former Milan striker among other important clubs.

“I have been very involved in many humanitarian projects in the Medical Aid Project together with the founder of the United 24 fundraising platform, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky,” he revealed about his involvement in helping his compatriots.

“It is very important to remember that the war continues, but the most important thing is to stand by Ukraine and help”, he stressed.

Andriy Shevchenko moved everyone with his words (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

His former colleague and presenter Didier Drogba He acknowledged: “Thank you very much Sheva. We really hope things get better and now we try to get back to football.”

“Andriy’s very moving reminder about the conflicts in Ukraine”, was heard from the broadcast, which, being live and direct, caused a global impact due to the importance of the issue that catches international opinion such as the events in Ukraine.

Sheva then referred to the award he won in 2004 and said: “I grew up, I had a lot of ambition, to be a professional football player, it was always my dream to win the Ballon d’Or. I was very proud of that.”

The 46-year-old former Ukrainian striker had an excellent career and after shining at FC Dinamo kyiv, he moved to Milan, where he had the highest point of his career. In between, he spent two seasons at Chelsea and then returned to Red-black Italian.

Shevchenko with actor Liev Schreiber in Borodianka, one of the cities affected by the Russian invasion (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

At Milan he won the 2002/2003 Champions League and in the Intercontinental final he faced Boca Juniors in Japan. After equalizing 1-1, Xeneize prevailed in the penalty shootout.

His 19 years as a professional show the following numbers in goals: Dynamo 2 kyiv (5), Dynamo kyiv (124), Milan (175) and Chelsea (22). While in the selection he added 111 screams and is their all-time top scorer.

At the national team level, he was key in the classification of his team that was able to play their only World Cup, in Germany 2006, in which after finishing second in their area behind Spain, they eliminated Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16 and in the following instance lost 3-0 to Italy, which ultimately became champion.

He also had a good time as coach of the national team that he led between 2016 and 2021. Although he did not manage to qualify the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he agreed to the 2021 European Championship in which he reached the quarterfinals, an instance in which fell 4-0 against England, which was a finalist and lost to Italy in the penalty shootout.

KEEP READING

Karim Benzema prevailed against Lewandowski, Mané and De Bruyne and won the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or: the basics behind the award and his numbers in a fantastic season

The special permission of the judge to Neymar on the first day of the trial for irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona