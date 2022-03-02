The Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina beat the Russian Potapova, sent a strong message and promised to help her country’s army

The tennis player Elina Svitolina celebrated her victory in Monterrey against the Russian Anasatsia Potapova in the midst of the conflict between the two countries (Photo: REUTERS)

With a blue and yellow outfit, like the flag of Ukrainethe tennis player Elina Svitolina beat the Russian player Anastasia Potapova in the first round of Monterey Open (Mexico) and celebrated it with a strong message alluding to the conflict that both countries have been involved in for a week. The former world number 3 said her mission was unite the world of tennis behind his country after the invasion of Russia.

Svitolinafirst seeded, won one by 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and four minutes of play to get a ticket to the second round, where she will have to face the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova.

“I think my mission is to unite our tennis community to support Ukraine because what we are going through is something horrible for everyone.”said Svitolinawho had initially refused to play her match against Potapova but ended up agreeing after tennis authorities urged the Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes.

Elina Svitolina said that she will donate the money she collects in Monterrey to the Russian army (Photo: REUTERS)

According to his statements, Elina Svitolina He explained that he is going to use his sports notoriety so that his country has more support in the midst of the conflict with Russia: “I am playing for my country and I do the best I can using my platform and using my resources to present that and try to invite people to support Ukraine. Every win I’m going to get is going to be very special.”

Svitolina defeated Potapova in a match in which she could be seen hitting chest repeatedly on court. However, at the end of the match, the players had a friendly exchange on the net. They shook hands and exchanged words without problems.

“I don’t blame any Russian athlete. They are not responsible for the invasion of our homeland.”commented Svitolinawinner of 16 WTA tournaments, when referring to her rival.

The Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and the Russian Anasatsia Potapova had a friendly exchange on the network (Photo: REUTERS)

Potapova went out to play against Svitolina without identifying itself with symbols of Russia, even the Russian flag was removed from the tournament venue. The Ukrainian player was one of those who most celebrated that tennis organizations (ATP, WTA, ITF) identify as “Neutral athletes” to the Russians and Belarusians, as recommended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the conflict between the two countries.

The Monterey Open It is a category tournament WTA 250 which is played on hard courts and distributes a bag of USD 235.000 in prizes. It is not a minor fact, since Elina Svitolina said that he is going to donate all the prize money from the tournament to the army of Ukraine.

