The Ukrainian territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donbas announced referendums on annexation to Russia this week

A service member of the pro-Russian troops fires a mortar in the direction of Avdiivka on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, on September 17, 2022. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and the pro-Kremlin authorities in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson y Zaporizhzhiacontrolled by Russia, said on Tuesday they will hold referendums to become part of Russia from September 23-27.

Voting will take place in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk y Luhansk that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent shortly before invading Ukraine in February, according to officials and news agencies.

A vote will also be held in the southern region of Khersonwhich Moscow troops captured in the first days of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, and in the region of Zaporizhzhiaannounced the official Russian agency RIA Novosti.

Its integration into Russia would mean a major escalation of the conflict in Ukraineas Moscow could say that it is defending its own territory from Ukrainian forces.

“The People’s Council ruled to set the days of the referendum from September 23 to 27,” said the separatist officer Denis Miroshnichenko quoted by the news portal Luhansk.

Shortly after, the official Donetsk news agency announced that a referendum would be held on its territory on the same dates.

In a separate statement, the leader of the Donetsk rebel group, Denis PushilinHe asked Putin who considers the region to become part of Russia “as soon as possible”.

“The long-suffering people of Donbas deserve to be part of the Great Country, which they always considered their Homeland,” Pushilin said on social media.

Pro-Russian Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin called on Putin to consider the region becoming part of Russia “as soon as possible.” (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File)

“I am sure that the entry of the Kherson region into the Russian Federation will secure our territory and restore historical justice”said the head of that region installed in Moscow, Vladimir Balancein a statement announcing the September vote.

He added that it was anecessary decision in the face of constant acts of terror by the armed forces of Ukraine and NATO member countries that supply weapons to kill civilians on our soil.

“Today I have signed an ordinance on the holding of the referendum on the territorial belonging of the region”, also announced the head of the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky. “This is the will of the inhabitants of the Zaporizhzhia region and no one has the right to prevent us from exercising our right to self-determination.”

According to sources close to the Russian presidency, Putin will speak on the annexation referendums later in the day today.

Ukraine responded immediately and promised to “liquidate” the Russian “threat”, shortly after the announcement of the referendums.

“Ukraine is going to solve the Russian question. The threat can only be liquidated by force.” the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration wrote on Telegram, Andrii Yermakwho denounced a “blackmail” by Moscow motivated by “fear of defeat.”

Much of the Donbas industrial area has been controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.after demonstrations across the country toppled the Kremlin-allied Ukrainian president.

That same year, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimeaan operation that was confirmed by a referendum preceded by a military intervention, and which is denounced as illegal by kyiv and the West.

Keep reading:

Russia no longer controls the entire territory of Luhansk: the Ukrainian Army retook a population in that region

Erdogan revealed that Putin wants to end the war with Ukraine as soon as possible and announced an exchange of 200 prisoners