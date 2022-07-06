The Ultimate Gmail Trick to Say Goodbye to Annoying Inboxes Overwhelmed with Spam

Gmail is one of the most used services to manage email on a day-to-day basis. But on many occasions we want to get the most out of it to this to achieve the maximum possible productivity and reduce the headaches that it can generate. In this case, we are going to tell you one of the tricks to get the most out of Gmail to classify tasks quickly.

On many occasions you can find inboxes that are completely overwhelmed with a wide variety of emails. That is why there are several methods to organize the workspace without having to use different email addresses. This is because a single address can be filtered simply with a + sign or a period.

Modifying the email is possible with a symbol

There are different ways to be able to use email addresses that are dedicated to a task, but always end up in the same inbox, and without having to change the email. To do so, there are two methods that can be applied to customize your address, but without actually changing it:

Add a plus sign (“+”) to your email . This is quite typical, since from this sign all the text that can be written is going to be omitted. For example, if the email is [email protected], you can write [email protected] to receive data from this social network.

Add one or more dots (“.”) anywhere in the address. As before, these will not be recognized by the service, so emails sent to [email protected] will also go to [email protected]





Regardless of what you use with your email address, all messages will end up in the same inbox. But the question that will be hanging around your head is: what is all this for? As we have mentioned before, many people want to have a tidy tray and this is a method that can be used to apply various filters.

For example, if you register with your bank instead of giving the email address [email protected], you can enter [email protected]. In short, it is the same inbox, but if you specify this second address in the Gmail search engine, you will be able to view all the communications that the bank has made. And this is something that can be applied to any type of service or newsletter.

Although in addition to the Gmail search engine, we must remember that you can also filter through the native tool. In this case you can choose that all those messages do not go through the inbox and are classified in another way, deleted or assigned a label. This is something that is achieved by clicking on the three lines found in the search engine itself.





In the pop-up window, a form with several boxes will appear. You are only interested in entering the email in question in the For…. Then at the bottom click on create filter. There is an extensive list of actions that will always be applied with all these incoming emails.

This is something that can be applied for services that you don’t have much confidence in. In case you don’t know if they are going to end up selling your data to third parties, with this address you will be able to get to know where it is coming from specifically. Although of course, this may require a really high organizational work.

