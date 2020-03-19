The Ultimate Great British Bake Off Quiz – How much do you really know about the show?

We’re at the moment loving The Great Movie star Bake Off, which noticed celebs together with Scarlett Moffatt take to the well-known baking tent not too long ago.

And we are able to’t watch for The Great British Bake Off to return for an 11th collection, which ought to be throughout the summer season if the schedule runs as common.

However how much do you really know about the Channel Four baking present?

From pastries to roulades, do you possess the information of a real Bake Off fan?

Or do you simply sort of get lost in a trance at the sight of mouth-watering bakes each time you watch the present?

Take our quiz to search out out!



</p><section><h2><h2><strong>The Ultimate Great British Bake Off quiz</strong></h2></h2><p>Do you know a soggy backside from an awesome bake when you see it? Take our quiz to search out out if you're a real Bake Off fan or simply love to look at folks making scrumptious muffins (we certain do!)</p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>What 12 months did The Great British Bake Off premiere?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Who received collection 8?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which of those isn't a problem on the GBBO (A couple of reply)</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What 12 months did Bake Off transfer over to Channel 4?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which collection did Prue unintentionally reveal the winner 12 hours earlier than it was introduced?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><span style="color: #222222">Why was Iain Watters disqualified from the competitors in collection 5?</span></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How did former host Sue Perkins destroy Howard Middleton's English Muffins in collection 4?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which superstar is changing Sandi Toksvig as presenter?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which contestant received the present with out ever profitable Star Baker?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h3><strong>Which one in all the judges or hosts did this cheeky quote come from – "They've acquired to beat it till it's really, really stiff"</strong></h3><h2><strong/></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Soggy backside</strong></h2></h2><p>Your Bake Off information is the equal of a soggy backside on the baking present – wants much more work!</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Half baked</strong></h2></h3><p>Whereas you're not fairly Star Baker high quality but, you've acquired your finger in the pie. A pair extra hours of cooking time, and you could possibly be a professional…</p></section><section><h3><h2>Good crack!</h2></h3><p>Whereas we don't know what your baking abilities are like, you've actually acquired the Bake Off information of a Star Baker. Paul Hollywood, you may wish to be careful, this one could possibly be coming in your job!</p></section>

The Great Movie star Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm, solely on Channel 4. If you’re searching for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.