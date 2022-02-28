The ultimatum that hides the FIFA sanction against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine

Infantino had been conclusive on the day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I am concerned about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution” (Reuters / Matthew Childs)

The FIFA imposed its first sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. But if the occupation continues, they will not be the last. This was made clear by the statement that he published, after the Board of the Council, made up of the president of the organization (Gianni Infantino) and the six presidents of the confederations decided unanimously to take the first immediate measures, in accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The entity that governs soccer worldwide punished Russia by taking away its locality, not allowing its representative to use the flag or anthem in international commitments, and forces it to appear under the umbrella of the local Federation.

But there is a paragraph of the writing that is eloquent. “FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sporting organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a possible exclusion from competitions, to be applied in the near future if the situation does not rapidly improve.. The FIFA Council Bureau remains waiting to make any of these decisions, ”he prays. Clearly an ultimatum.

As he was able to find out Infobaeboth the head of FIFA and the members of the Table, which includes all the Confederations, including UEFA and Conmebol, there is unanimity in the claim for the cessation of hostilities, as indicated in the communication. “If they don’t stop the war, they will be left without a World Cup”assured a source close to Infantino.

For the time being, he was already left without a venue. For now, FIFA endorsed Poland, which requested not to play in rival territory the duel for the World Cup playoff on March 24. The same was done by Sweden, a possible opponent on the 29th, if Russia advances in the playoffs.

“Russian soccer players and fans are not responsible for Vladimir Putin’s decisions, but it cannot be done as if nothing was happening,” declared the winner of the Best (an award that FIFA just gives) Robert Lewandowski. But it should not be ruled out that the organizer of the 2018 World Cup will be left without a ticket to Qatar for non-sports reasons.

Hours before, the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graët, was in favor of the measure. “The world of sport, and in particular football, cannot remain neutral. I will not oppose an exclusion of Russia”, declared the boss of the ‘Bleus’, current world champions, to the newspaper The Parisian.

Almost simultaneously with the announcement of FIFA, another of the powers of world football, The English Federation (FA), announced that it will prohibit any of its teams at any level from facing their Russian counterpart “in solidarity with Ukraine and to unreservedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership.”

THE FULL COMMUNICATION FROM FIFA

First of all, FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity with all those affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

FIFA once again calls for peace to be restored urgently and for a constructive dialogue to begin immediately. FIFA remains in close contact with the Ukrainian Football Association and members of the Ukrainian football community who have been requesting support to leave the country while the current conflict continues.

To address football-related matters and in coordination with UEFA, the FIFA Council Bureau, which includes the FIFA president and the six confederation presidents, has unanimously decided to take the first immediate steps, in accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). and that will be applicable until further notice:

• No international competition will be played on the territory of Russia, and “home” matches will be played on neutral territory and without spectators.

• The member association representing Russia will participate in any competition under the name “Russian Football Union (RFU)” and not “Russia”.

• The Russian flag and anthem will not be used at matches involving teams from the Russian Football Union.

FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sports organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a possible exclusion from competitions, to be applied in the near future if the situation does not improve quickly. The FIFA Council Bureau remains waiting to make any of these decisions.

Importantly, FIFA firmly believes that the sports movement must be united in its decisions on this issue and that sport must continue to be a vector of peace and hope.

With regard to the upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA has taken good note of the positions expressed via social media by the Polish Football Association, the Czech Republic Football Association and the Swedish Football Association. de Fútbol and has already started a dialogue with all of them. these football associations. FIFA will remain in close contact to jointly seek appropriate and acceptable solutions.

FIFA’s thoughts are with all those affected by this shocking and worrying situation.

