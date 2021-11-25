The Ultralan Gaming Festival rescues the video game fairs in Valladolid with dozens of activities

From December 4 to 5, an event will be held with talks, influencers, indie areas and many tournaments.

Valladolid welcomes from December 4 to 5 the Ultralan Gaming Festival, the largest video game fair in northwestern Spain where attendees can discover the latest developments in the sector, shows of different kinds, conferences, influencers, indie launches, retro zone and spaces to play and enjoy.

They promise contests, shows, conferences and surprises“Creators, players, professionals and fans come together in a hectic weekend in which the visitor can play, meet and interact with the great representatives of virtual leisure. Ultralan Gaming Festival is open to the participation of video game companies, manufacturers, developers, distributors, professionals, students, fans and players “, its managers detail in a statement.

More in detail, the Ultralan Gaming Festival will have several spaces in which visitors will find novelties in hardware and software, exhibitions, conferences, concerts, a retro zone tribute to platforms and classic games, an indie space for independent video games, contests, encounters with influencers and a specific area for training with workshops and talks.

Tournaments and guests at Ultralan

As guests, stars are mentioned on social networks such as Elesky, Anikilo, Myyes, Luh, Fromguer and Pandarina. Moreover, there will be tournaments with thousands of euros in prizes for those who manage to demonstrate their talent in titles such as Super Smash Bros., Pokémon Unite, FIFA 2022, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear, CS: GO and League of Legends. There will also be dance contests, illustration and other similar activities.

To finish, and going home, there will be a round table on “The art of spreading the video game” In which several colleagues from the sector will participate, including the MGG journalist and former 3DJuegos collaborator José L. Ortega. Those interested in attending the fair can find more information on the official website of the event, where tickets and passes are also sold for the days of the festival.

