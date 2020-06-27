The Umbrella Academy: 6 Questions That Season 2 Needs To Answer

The Umbrella Academy made fairly a splash when it debuted on Netflix final 12 months. Following a dysfunctional household of superheroes who reunite within the wake of their adoptive father’s loss of life, the comedian e-book adaptation was imaginative, mysterious, and sometimes fairly darkish. Spoilers from Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy forward!

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will decide up the place the Season 1 cliffhanger left off, with the Hargreeves siblings time touring to the previous to forestall the destruction of the world.