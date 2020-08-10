The Umbrella Academy could see powers develop further in season 3

The Umbrella Academy returned to Netflix for a profitable second season earlier this month and we’re already seeing a number of particulars emerge about what may occur in the following run of the comedian e book drama.

Showrunner Steve Blackman has teased that the third season could see the Hargreeves sibling’s energy develop even further, after they already skilled evolution in the second collection.

Talking to The Wrap, Blackman stated, “They’re all kind of rising up. I wish to assume as we go ahead that their powers are additionally evolving. They’re studying new issues.

“They have been skilled till they have been 14 or 15 by a really dysfunctional dad however then the household blew aside earlier than they could end their coaching. … They could even uncover in the long run that their powers are stronger after they’re collectively.”

It ought to be identified that whereas the present has had a constructive response from followers and critics because it dropped, a 3rd run has not really been formally confirmed but, so it’s in all probability finest we take Blackman’s feedback with a pinch of salt for now.

Nevertheless, if, as anticipated, a 3rd collection is commissioned, it’s going to definitely make for attention-grabbing viewing if the siblings powers are considerably upgraded as he suggests.

This isn’t the primary time that Blackman has mentioned doable future instructions for the present in the time because the second collection debuted. Final week, he revealed to TV Information that he hopes the group can work out their “daddy points” in the brand new timeline.

He added, “The first season was meet the household. Season two was get to know the household. Season three is, who’re we and the place did we come from? What are we as superheroes? [That] can be a story I’d love to consider extra in season three.”