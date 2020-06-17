The Umbrella Academy season 2 first-look pictures released by Netflix

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is returning on the finish of July – and now the streaming service has released 12 first look pictures forward of the second season.

With the primary season having ended on one thing of a cliffhanger, curiosity within the second collection was already excessive – and it appears possible that the brand new stills will see anticipation skyrocket even additional.

Netflix has additionally teased some plot particulars forward of the brand new collection, offering a quick synopsis which outlines that the season will see the Hargreaves siblings scattered in time in and round Dallas, Texas.

It seems the group’s disruption of the timeline has led to a nuclear doomsday – and so the Umbrella Academy should discover a approach to reunite, work out what brought about doomsday and put a cease to it, all earlier than stopping the apocalypse within the current timeline.

Has that obtained you excited? Take a look at the photographs beneath to whet your urge for food even additional…

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman has mentioned that, going ahead, “the objective” for the Netflix collection “is to not diverge” from Gerard Means’s authentic comedian collection.

“Not every little thing interprets from the graphic novel web page to the display, however there’s a legion of followers and I wish to herald an entire new legion of followers who’ve by no means learn the graphic novel, so the objective is to not simply go off in our personal course,” Blackman mentioned. “I like Gerard and [illustrator] Gabriel [Bá]’s concepts a lot, the objective is carry on trucking behind them, beside them.”

The Umbrella Academy season 2 drops on Netflix on Friday, 31st July