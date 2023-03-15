The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Ever since the last season made its debut, the viewers of the series have been eagerly awaiting the fourth season. If you’re one of those people who can’t wait for the next season of a show to start, we’re here to tell you everything we know about the next season of The Umbrella Academy.

For those who don’t know, The Umbrella Academy is an American superhero TV show based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name. Way wrote, drew, and had Dark Horse Comics publish the series. It is an original Netflix series created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. It is about a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings who get back together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and stop the impending end of the world.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The first season came out on Netflix on February 15, 2019. Netflix said in April 2019 that 45 million households watched the first season in its first month, making it one of the most-streamed shows of the year. Regarding the prominence of the first season, the tv series was renewed for a season 2, which will debut on July 31, 2020. In November 2020, the show was picked up for a third season, which began on June 22, 2022. In August 2022, the show was given a fourth and final season.

When was The Umbrella Academy season 4 confirmed?

Back in August 2022, Netflix and the show’s creator, Steve Blackman, said that there would be a fourth season of The Umbrella Academy. In an Instagram post, Blackman said that the Hargreeves will be getting back together for the last time. “So excited for one more season with the amazing Hargreeves siblings!!!” he wrote.

And via Digital Spy, he said: “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to enjoy the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we started five years ago. But before we get there, season four is going to have an amazing story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.”

The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot

Without a trailer or synopsis, it’s hard to know what will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 4, but the way season 3 ended gives us a pretty good idea of what might happen. We also know that this is the last season of the show, so we hope to find out a lot. Plus, showrunner Steve Blackman has confirmed that there will only be six episodes in season 4. (rather than 10, like the previous three seasons).

One of the things we’ll see in the season 3 finale is how the Hargreeves’ decision to start over with the universe changed things. Also, the scene during the credits makes it look like Umbrella Ben is back, but Sparrow Ben is still there, which makes things more complicated. We might also learn more about how Umbrella Ben died. Reginald’s dead wife Abigail seems to have come back from the dead, and Luther is looking for Sloane, who went missing at the end of season 3.

We’re likely to find out what kind of deal Reginald made with Allison. Her husband from 1963, Ray, shows up at the end of season 3, so we can imagine it had something to do with it, and we may seek out how Reginald was capable of making this happen. Oh, and we can pretty much be sure that something that will end the world is also on the way. Showrunner Steve Blackman said that the first episode of the new season will be called “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want” when he posted a picture of the script’s front page on Instagram with the caption “And so it begins… one last time.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Cast

As of right now, we don’t know all the details about the official cast list for the next season. Also, we think it’s probably safe to guess that most of the show’s main characters and regulars will be back for another season. Considering the same, check out the potential cast of season 4 below:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald

In addition to the famous people listed above, another well-known person will also be part of the cast. What’s on Netflix says that Nick Offerman from the TV show Parks and Recreation may join the cast of The Umbrella Academy for its fourth and final season. Offerman is known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, for which he won the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. It is said that he will play Gerald again, a “quirky small-town major,” a role for which he won the same award.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Date

As was already said, season 4 of The Umbrella Academy might not even come out in 2023. Netflix Life confirms the doubt by saying, “We’re going to have to wait a while. In fact, we probably won’t see the season in 2023 at all. The first day of filming won’t be until February 2023.” Production Weekly has given The Umbrella Academy the code name “Kodiak” to match this news.

The Umbrella Academy was picked up for a fourth season in August 2022, thanks to how well the third season was received. In fact, season 3 of this comedy-based drama opened at number one in Netflix’s English-language TV weekly rankings, with 124.5 million viewer hours. Reports say that season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will start filming on February 6, 2023, and end on May 19, 2023. It is said that the movie will be shot in and around Toronto, Canada. Regardless, the season won’t start until the end of the year. But since a show like this would take a long time to finish, we might not be able to see the season until early 2024.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Episodes

Each of the past seasons of the popular show had 10 episodes. However, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be considerably shorter. In December 2022, Blackman affirmed that the fourth season will have six episodes in total.